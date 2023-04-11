The Rocket Mortgage Classic has announced daily grounds tickets and passes to hospitality venues are now on sale at RocketMortgageClassic.com, where spectators can purchase packages to witness the fifth annual event being held at the Detroit Golf Club June 27-July 2.

The tournament also announced several notable early player commitments to this year’s field, including two-time major championship winner Collin Morikawa–who will make his Rocket Mortgage Classic debut–plus defending Rocket Mortgage Classic champion Tony Finau and five-time PGA TOUR winner Rickie Fowler.

“We’re excited to welcome Collin to the Rocket Mortgage Classic for the first time, welcome Tony back to defend his title and have Rickie join us again as he continues his terrific season. This is just the beginning of what we expect to be another strong field,” said Jason Langwell, executive director of the Rocket Mortgage Classic. “The excitement level is high as we get set to celebrate the fifth anniversary of this amazing event right here in the city of Detroit. We encourage fans to buy tickets early, as most reserved areas are likely to sell out.”

The initial player commitments for the Rocket Mortgage Classic are sure to provide Detroit fans with many highlights this summer:

Collin Morikawa –The 2020 PGA Championship winner and 2021 Open Championship winner will make his Rocket Mortgage Classic debut in July. Currently 11 th in the Official World Golf Ranking, the 26-year old Californian has won five times on the PGA TOUR and has four top-10 results in 10 events this season. Morikawa made the cut in his first 22 events on the PGA TOUR, second only to Tiger Woods’ record of 25 .

Tony Finau –The defending champion of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Finau has won three times on the PGA TOUR since last July. His 26-under-par performance last summer at Detroit Golf Club allowed him to cruise to a five-stroke triumph, his second victory in as many weeks on TOUR. Finau is currently 14 th in the Official World Golf Ranking, and the five-time PGA TOUR winner has three top-10 finishes this season, including a win at the Cadence Bank Houston Open. Finau will be making his third appearance at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Rickie Fowler –A Rocket Mortgage ambassador and a five-time PGA TOUR winner, Fowler is 58 th in the World Ranking and has registered four top-10 finishes in 12 tournaments this season. He has played on four Ryder Cup teams and appeared in three Presidents Cups – and represented the United States in the 2016 Olympic Games. Fowler has played in the Rocket Mortgage Classic each year it has been held, with his best finish a T12 in 2020.

All Rocket Mortgage Classic tickets are digital and day-specific, and fans are encouraged to buy tickets early for the best prices. Grounds tickets start at $65 per day, with LendingTree Lounge passes starting at $110 and Club Ace passes starting at $300.

While grounds tickets are a great option for fans looking to explore the entire course, guests seeking exciting hospitality options can consider the LendingTree Lounge and Club Ace. Both venues offer upgraded viewing experiences featuring tented and outdoor seating, upgraded food and beverage for purchase and private restrooms. The LendingTree Lounge overlooks the 16th green, with views of the 16th fairway, 17th tee and 13th green. Club Ace brings fans into the heart of the most exciting part of the course–AREA 313–with up-close views of the entire par-3 15th hole as well as the 14th green and 16th tee. Both locations also offer fans a festive, world-class tournament experience to entertain friends, families or business associates.

As a special offer for early ticket buyers, the first 500 tickets purchased for each competition day will include upgraded access to the Sundial Clubhouse Lawn overlooking the practice putting green, a release noted. The lawn offers upgraded food and beverage for purchase, as well as an up-close view of the players as they prepare for their rounds.

Kids 15 and under receive complimentary admission when accompanied by a ticketed adult (up to four kids per adult) Thursday-Sunday. No ticket is required for kids to enter.

Admission and parking for the final round of THE JOHN SHIPPEN National Invitational is complimentary for all fans on Sunday, June 25. Thanks to the return of Detroit Community Days, all fans will receive complimentary admission and parking on Tuesday, June 27 for the First Tee–Greater Detroit Youth Clinic and AREA 313 Celebrity Scramble, as well as on Wednesday, June 28 for the Delta Dental Pro-Am.

“The Rocket Mortgage Classic continues to be a powerful force for good in Detroit while shining a national spotlight on this great city we call home,” said Bob Walters, CEO of Rocket Mortgage, the Classic’s title sponsor. “We are excited that the Detroit Community Days will again give Detroit residents the opportunity to see the best golfers in the world up close and take part in activations the whole family can enjoy.”

The Rocket Giving Fund – the nonprofit host organization of the Rocket Mortgage Classic–in partnership with title sponsor Rocket Mortgage, raised more than $1.57 million through the 2022 Rocket Mortgage Classic to support local nonprofits. In its first four years, the event has invested more than $6.8 million into nonprofit organizations, including more than $3.8 million through the Changing the Course initiative to end the digital divide in Detroit.

More information is available at RocketMortgageClassic.com.