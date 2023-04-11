Second Century Ventures, the strategic investment arm of NAR, has announced the acceptance of 14 companies to the 2023 REACH and REACH Commercial programs – 7 companies for each program. Launched in 2013, this marks the 11th cohort focused on solutions for the residential and consumer sectors, and the fifth cohort dedicated to scaling solutions for commercial real estate.

“We are thrilled to welcome these innovative companies to the 2023 REACH and REACH Commercial programs,” said SCV President and NAR CEO Bob Goldberg. “Their solutions are poised to make a significant impact and help overcome the complex challenges that lie ahead in the real estate industry.”

Selected companies represent a diverse range of real estate fields, including financial planning, second home property ownership, property management, lead generation, marketing, mortgage asset management, and tenant retention, among others. Collectively, these companies have raised more than $100 million in funding and employ more than 400 individuals worldwide.

“These 14 companies represent some of the most promising and innovative solutions in the real estate technology space,” said Dave Garland, managing partner, Second Century Ventures. “By supporting and investing in innovative small businesses through the REACH program, we can ensure that Realtors® have access to the latest and most effective tools and technologies, enabling them to better serve their clients and stay ahead in an ever-evolving industry.”

Companies accepted to the 2023 REACH and REACH Commercial programs are:

2023 REACH

Flock : offers a tax-deferred exit from rental property using the 721 Exchange, allowing property owners to passively earn income and appreciation without the traditional responsibilities of ownership.

HighNote : a drag and drop presentation and proposal platform to help agents pitch and sell listings, offers, neighborhoods and themselves.

Plus Platform : asset management and trading platform for residential mortgages.

Prisidio : digital vault to capture and share personal information.

Real Grader : measures and manages digital reputation for real estate professionals across online platforms.

Summer : designed to simplify the process of finding, buying, designing and monetizing a vacation or investment home through a proprietary, non-fractional approach.

Tongo : private card-based product for agents to draw against pending commissions ahead of closing, and only repay when they get paid.

2023 REACH Commercial

APM Help : property management solutions prioritizing quality and customer service and leveraging expertise in finance, operations and accounting.

BlueStreak IoT : improves the efficiency and performance of services in commercial real estate, including ScentBridge’s ambient scent delivery, indoor air quality monitoring, clean air as a service, resource utilization, replenishment management and performance compliance.

Dwellwell Analytics : a monitoring and early warning maintenance platform for residential property owners who need to reduce operating costs and avert disasters.

Fortress PropTech : a platform utilizing automation technology and data integration to streamline property management and maximize efficiency.

Fyma : delivers occupancy and human activity analytics to enable better asset management and property operations.

Rockport : provides commercial real estate systems to the top financial institutions in the world.

Work & Mother : commercial lactation suite service with an associated technology that satisfies tenants’ legal obligations of providing mother’s rooms, while providing a better way to support working parents.

“From hundreds of applicants, the companies selected for the 2023 REACH Commercial program are already well on their way to becoming market leaders,” said Bob Gillespie, executive director of REACH Commercial. “They bring solutions that fundamentally change commercial real estate operations, finance and brokerage, as well as how we manage, experience and understand the properties in which we live and work. We have an outstanding 2023 cohort and look forward to helping them achieve exponential growth.”

The REACH program is led by Executive Director Ashley Stinton, and the REACH Commercial program is led by Executive Director Bob Gillespie. REACH offers a robust curriculum including education, mentorship, exclusive networking opportunities and significant exposure to the global real estate marketplace.

For more information, visit https://nar-reach.com.