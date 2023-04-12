NAR PULSE—Class is back in session! At NAR Academy, NAR members receive 50% off their first eligible course enrollment as first-time students at Columbia College Registration ends May 3.

Don’t learn safety by accident.

Don’t wait until the worst happens to you or someone in your office. Use the reimagined REALTOR® Safety Toolkit to offer resources to your agents, so they can understand the risks, learn the warning signs and know how to avoid becoming a victim. Access the toolkit and ensure everyone makes it home safely each night.

What does it mean to win a Good Neighbor Award?

Good publicity is good for business, and you can’t get much better publicity than a Good Neighbor Award win. Encourage agents that do extraordinary volunteer work to apply! Not only will they receive $10,000 if they win, but they will also get major media coverage—putting them and your business in the spotlight! Learn more and apply by April 19th.