Although the real estate market is shifting seemingly every day one thing remains constant — there are always people who will want to buy or sell a home.

For both the buyer and seller, a transaction is a time filled with many emotions. Now, with the fluctuating market, it can be even more so. Some buyers may be hesitant because of higher mortgage rates. Some sellers may regret not selling earlier when prices were at record highs.

To help clients decide if they want to sell or buy now, they are relying on you to lead them. You can do this by leaning into your natural communication and selling skills. By projecting a calm, relaxed and professional demeanor, your clients will feel the same. Using a blend of education, practical advice and compassion, you will help your clients feel more confident about their decision to buy or sell.

There are several ways to lead your client. The method used will depend on your style of serving as well as your client’s style of communicating. Knowing these styles will lead to a more positive outcome for all.

Here are five ways to lead and tips on how to use them.

1. Consultative. Also known as “needs-based” selling,” this is a sales approach where reps act more like advisers than salespeople. Terrence Jenkins, Buffini & Company’s director of sales, noted he has found the company’s sales representatives have the most success with a consultative close.

“Instead of pushing a specific product, sales reps listen to the potential client’s pain points and needs,” he said, then they can recommend various solutions.

2. Assumptive. Be calm and clear and speak as though everything is in place and the deal is going to get done. That projected confidence may be what your client needs to feel as if they are making the right move to either buy or sell.

3. Urgency. Be assertive but not aggressive when using this technique. You want to convey a sense of “controlled urgency.” Let your client know that this process checks off all their boxes and is what they told you they wanted. Remind them that they have done their due diligence and this transaction will bring them the results they desire.

4. Summary. Summarize the overall process the client has gone through. Review with them the great value and benefits they will get when the transaction is completed. Help them visualize what the end result will be after the sale is closed.

5. Clarify. Ask your client questions throughout the entire process to assess what they want. By doing so, you will be able to eliminate obstacles along the way and lead them to saying a final “yes.”

Want to learn more about how you can convert leads into customers, close more sales and increase your income? We’ve got you! Visit www.buffiniandcompany.com/bc for a consultation with one of our experts.