Even with changes in the housing market, plenty of buyers still exist. Though if you don’t want to wait for top dollar, you might be asking, “Can I sell my house for cash?” This could allow you to sell a home as-is and move faster.

You can easily find a cash buyer, but there are things you should know before choosing this option. We will explore what you need to know about selling a house as-is for cash. Hopefully, you can get something out of these tips.

What happens when you sell your house for cash?

While the idea of a cash buyer might make you think of bundles of bills, the money will be paid into your bank account.

A cash buyer is someone willing to buy your home without using a mortgage to fund a purchase. They are ready to buy, and if you agree to their offer, they will transfer the funds to you.

When is it a good idea to sell your home for cash?

A cash buyer is a great option if you want an easy and quick way to sell your home. There will be less chance that the sale will fall through, in part thanks to the lack of involvement from a mortgage lender. With fewer things required, it also means that closing can happen sooner.

If you are wondering, “Should I sell my house as is for cash?” it certainly makes a lot of sense. Choosing a cash buyer will mean you don’t have to worry about making repairs or staging the home for the listing and showings.

Cash sales can even happen before the home is listed. House flippers and investors sometimes make offers on homes that are pre-listed. When this happens, the seller won’t have much to do or worry about compared to a traditional home sale.

Why you shouldn’t sell your home for cash

There are downsides to selling your home for cash. The biggest reason not to sell your home this way is the offers you will receive. You can expect generally lower offers from cash buyers.

Cash buyers are looking for a good deal, and since the process is easier for the seller, buyers believe sellers will accept less. Negotiating with the buyer will also be difficult, and the offer will often be a take-it-or-leave-it deal.

When you are looking to sell for cash, there is also a greater chance scammers will target you. Selling for cash is often more desperate, and scammers exploit this.

Should you still use a real estate agent?

If you sell to an individual, using a real estate agent could benefit you. They might also offer other options to help you sell your home for more.

A REALTOR® will assist in negotiations and offer valuable advice during the process. They could stop you from falling victim to scams or leaving cash on the table when selling.

Is it safe to use cash-buying companies?

Some cash buyers advertise their services on TV and elsewhere, but can you trust them? They might claim to make offers on almost any home, even if they are in a bad condition. Mostly, these companies will be legit, though it is always best to be vigilant and do your due diligence.

Cash buyers could be:

iBuyers

iBuyers are often larger businesses that use software to value homes and make cash offers. They might also charge a fee for using their service, which could be a percentage of the offer price. This is similar to the commission you would pay to an agent in a traditional sale.

Flippers

House flippers are often individuals or small companies that buy homes to renovate and sell. They might try to beat the competition by offering a home before it is listed.

Final thoughts

Selling your home for cash might be worth the lower price you will likely get if speed is important. When you are selling as is, the cash buyer will be more accepting of problems with the home.

Whatever your home’s condition, getting multiple offers from iBuyers and other cash buyers will ensure you don’t miss out on better offers. It is also important to do due diligence; using a real estate agent can help.



Bill Gassett is a nationally recognized real estate leader who has been helping people buy and sell MetroWest Massachusetts real estate for the past 35 years.