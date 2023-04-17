Behind the scenes of every brokerage and team are a lot of moving parts. So how do you guarantee a smooth and desirable experience for every client? The more streamlined a real estate brokerage and/or team can make each transaction, the more sales will be made, the better reputation your brokerage will have, and the better off your business will be.

One way brokerages nationwide are leveling up is by offering a listing concierge solution to their suite of services. A concierge solution gives sellers the option to make necessary home updates before listing with no payment due until the home is sold. Teams with this unique value-add are winning listings left and right.

A pay-at-closing concierge solution is becoming table stakes in today’s real estate landscape. Brokerages that do not offer this service are likely losing business to competitors who do. A good concierge service will mitigate the stress of home improvement projects and help brokerages save on time, expenses, and other resources.

Recruit top agents and retain them

Agents want to work with a brokerage and/or team that can help them turn a profit as well as provide them with resources and tools to make their lives easier. With more millennial agents entering the landscape, they have an elevated level of expectations of tech tools and solutions. Brokerage firms with a home improvement concierge service, especially one that includes full-service project management, can entice agents to work with them because they have something extra to offer. Agents can not only do more business but also will feel more supported throughout the listing process.

When vetting resources and tools, it’s important to select those that are centered around the agent and keep the agent at the forefront of the transaction. Agents are inundated with new tools and it’s critical to stay away from complicated tech. Without a concierge service solution, it may be harder to recruit and retain top agents when stacked up against a brokerage that keeps up with emerging trends.

Streamline the process and increase productivity

When working with a turnkey concierge solution, agent productivity can see a major boost. This increase in productivity leads to an increase in earnings and ultimately, bottom-line revenue for your brokerage. You don’t want your agents spending an extensive amount of time overseeing projects, chasing after general contractors, or making site visits. Pay-at-closing home improvement solutions like Curbio provide agents with an end-to-end experience, including a team of experts that see to every detail on behalf of the agent. As a result, your agents can spend less time playing the role of Project Manager and more time on sales-generating activities. A brokerage without a concierge solution may find their agents struggling to juggle their responsibilities and putting their business growth on the back burner.

Win more listings and increase sales

Perhaps the biggest payoff is the agent’s ability to do more business and consequently, your ability to make a bigger profit. When agents pitch their services to homeowners in listing appointments, they need to come to the table with something special to offer the seller to stand out. Because pre-sale home updates are a part of every real estate transaction, a pay-at-closing home improvement solution gives them that unique selling point to get homeowners to sign on the dotted line. Especially because most buyers want move-in ready homes, those without this X factor will often get passed over.

When the house gets sold at a higher asking price and in a shorter amount of time, the seller walks away happier and is more likely to recommend that agent, creating a referral source for life. In addition, this favorable experience will also boost the brokerage’s reputation by having an extensive suite of solutions. This combination of more listings and a faster turnaround time on home sales allows agents to grow their business faster.

The bottom line is that successful agents make for a successful brokerage and concierge services can boost agent success.

Curbio is the leading home improvement solution that helps agents and their clients sell homes faster and for more with no payment due until closing. Get more information on how we help brokerages.