The National Association of REALTORS®, in partnership with the National Forest Foundation (NFF), will plant 215,000 trees in national forests throughout Idaho this year. This action will capture 107,500 metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions over their lifetime, the association said.

“We are proud of our work at the intersection of the built and natural environments,” said Tracy Kasper 2023 NAR President-elect and a REALTOR® from Nampa, Idaho. “Sustainability is directly relevant to what agents and REALTORS® do, and we aim to lead by example – determining how to enjoy resources today and ensure that future generations have the same advantages.”

NAR will make this announcement during its sustainability symposium – “NAR Community and Stewardship: Boise, Idaho” – in Boise on Friday afternoon. The planted trees will support reforestation efforts in the Boise and Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests to bolster recovery from the 2016 Pioneer Fire and the 2021 Johnson Creek Fire. This planting is part of NAR’s partnership with NFF on a 1.575 million tree-planting initiative.

“The National Forest Foundation is proud to partner with the NAR on their sustainability initiatives.” said Mary Mitsos, president & CEO of NFF. “Tree planting after wildfires is more important than ever. These 215,000 trees are a crucial step to not only restoring our public lands, but to providing cleaner air and beautiful outdoor spaces for future generations to enjoy. With NAR’s support, and our joint commitment to sustainability and growth, we look forward to a brighter, greener future.”

The symposium will include two panel discussions. “Sustainability and the State of Idaho” will explore sustainability issues that impact Idaho and how they are being addressed. “Residential Resilience and Community Stewardship” will explore how local initiatives, policies and programs directly impact the development, purchase and sale of property. Attendees will hear from business and community leaders and real estate professionals regarding initiatives being developed in Idaho that will promote residential resilience and environmental stewardship.



“The outdoor opportunities in Idaho are such a large draw to current residents and those moving to our area, including our miles of Boise River Greenbelt, our foothills and other natural resources,” said Boise Regional REALTORS ® 2023 President Debbi Myers. “Initiatives like NAR’s will provide additional support for those spaces so our residents can continue to enjoy the great outdoors for generations to come.”

For more information, visit https://www.nar.realtor/.