Restb.ai and Black Knight, Inc. have partnered to integrate the Restb.ai MLS Product Suite seamlessly into the Black Knight Paragon MLS platform and offer the integrated products to Black Knight’s customers.

Black Knight, a software, data, and analytics company focused on the real estate and mortgage industries, will now offer its Paragon customers the ability to automate listing creation processes, unlock new data sets, and instantly validate property listings imagery to support compliance with MLS guidelines.

Restb.ai technology, which processes more than 1 billion images monthly, modernizes and speeds up the listing input process by analyzing photos and auto-populating relevant listing details extracted from the images, the company said. As each listing photo is uploaded, industry-leading AI from Restb.ai automatically detects each image’s interior and exterior features, architecture style, and room type. By tagging and labeling each image, the property listings displayed on MLS and broker and agent websites become ADA-compliant.

The Restb.ai photo compliance solution integrated into Black Knight’s Paragon MLS platform can evaluate logos, watermarks, yard signs, people, license plates, duplicate images, and more. This enhances photo-monitoring processes by auto-detecting misuses of listing photos and corresponding violations based on MLS/Association rules and regulations.

“Black Knight is known for delivering highly innovative, proven and cutting-edge real estate solutions that strengthen customer relationships and help agents work faster and smarter, not harder,” said Ben Graboske, president of Black Knight Data & Analytics. “With Restb.ai, we’re helping our MLS clients deliver more value to brokers and agents nationwide. Agents will be able to spend significantly less time on manually entering listings, enabling them to focus instead on interacting with homebuyers and sellers.”

“Building Restb.ai into Black Knight’s MLS platform will radically transform how MLS subscribers interact with MLS Listing data. This enhanced AI automation will provide users with a new listing entry experience along with unique visual search capabilities for over 200 MLSs,” explained Lisa Larson, Restb.ai managing director, North America. “Working with the exceptional Black Knight team members, who deeply understand their customers’ needs, created a milestone moment for us, delivering our most successful rollout strategy to date.” she added.

A complete list of MLS Product solutions is available at https://restb.ai/company/press-releases/restb-ai-mls-suite/.