Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® paid tribute to top-performing member firms and individuals at its Awards Gala, held March 30 at Wynn Las Vegas. The Gala was the culmination of LeadingRE Conference Week, a series of specialized events that attracted nearly 2,000 participants from 25 countries.

LeadingRE’s top company honor, the Diamond Award, went to the company in each size category based on superior engagement and performance in all of LeadingRE’s business programs. Winning the Diamond Award were Allen Tate Company – Charlotte (Charlotte, North Carolina); Lyon Real Estate – A Windermere Company (Sacramento, California); Dickson Realty (Reno, Nevada); Dickens Mitchener (Charlotte, North Carolina); WK Real Estate (Boulder, Colorado); Beiser Realty (Winneconne, Wisconsin); and Salmon Real Estate (Staten Island, New York).

JB Goodwin of JBGoodwin, REALTORS® (Austin, Texas) took home the prestigious Leadership Award, which honors the principal broker who displays incredible leadership through life-changing community involvement and by guiding their team to better success and well-being. Windermere Real Estate (Seattle, Washington) received the Most Innovative Brokerage Award, which honors one brokerage that has made a difference for their company and their business community through an impactful, innovative, and creative program.

Portside Real Estate Group (Falmouth, Maine) received the Brokerage Good Things Award. Katya Malakhova, Advisors Living (Boston, Massachusetts) won the Agent Good Things Awards.

Most Innovative Office Design was presented to Jack Conway (Hanover, Massachusetts). Among the top marketing awards was the Best Overall Website, presented to Chase International (Reno, Nevada). The Referral of the Year was presented to JBGoodwin, REALTORS (Austin, Texas) and Premier Estate Properties, Inc. (Boca Raton, Florid).

Service recognition awards were presented for sharing contributions and talent to the LeadingRE community over many years. Earning the Hall of Fame Award was Benedetta Vigano, Giorgio Viganò Real Estate (Milan, Italy). Elizabeth Fowler, WestMark, Realtors (Lubbock, Texas) and Jane Gowarty, Smith & Associates Real Estate (Tampa, Florida) were recognized with the Chairman’s Service Award. Receiving the President’s Service Award were Elizabeth McGrath, Baird & Warner (Chicago, Illinois) and Judith Schreyer, Allgemeiner Grund & Boden Fundus (Berlin, Germany).

The Crown of Excellence referral awards were given in seven company size categories: Allen Tate Company (Charlotte, North Carolina); Lyon Real Estate – A Windermere Company (Sacramento, California); Realty Austin (Austin, Texas); Dickson Realty (Reno, Nevada); The Group Inc. Real Estate (Fort Collins, Colorado); Dickens Mitchener (Charlotte, North Carolina); WK Real Estate (Boulder, Colorado); Marx-Bensdorf Realtors (Memphis, Tennessee); and Vista Encantada REALTORS, LLC (Albuquerque, New Mexico).

Earning the Million Dollar Club Award for Highest Valued Outgoing Closings was Houlihan Lawrence Real Estate (Rye Brook, New York). The Global Alliance Club Award for Most Outgoing International Referral Closings was presented to The Keyes Company (Plantation, Florida). Awarded for having the Top 5 Most Closed Outgoing Closings, in order of units, were: WEICHERT, REALTORS® (Morris Plains, New Jersey); Long & Foster Real Estate Inc. (Chantilly, Virginia); Howard Hanna Real Estate Services (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania); Allen Tate Company (Charlotte, North Carolina); and @properties Christie’s International Real Estate (Chicago, Illinois).

The firms recognized with the Pinnacle Award for having the most outgoing revenue-generating referrals were: Long & Foster Real Estate Inc. (Chantilly, Virginia); Carolina One Real Estate (Charleston, South Carolina); The Group Real Estate (Fort Collins, Colorado); Red Oak Realty (Piedmont, California); WK Real Estate (Boulder, Colorado); WEICHERT, REALTORS® – The Space Place (Huntsville, Alabama); and Vista Encantada REALTORS, LLC (Albuquerque, New Mexico).

The Peak Production Award for revenue generating-sales volume in 2022 was presented to: Long & Foster Real Estate Inc. (Chantilly, Virginia); Realty Austin (Austin, Texas); Dickson Realty (Reno, Nevada); Red Oak Realty (Piedmont, California); WK Real Estate (Boulder, Colorado); Marx-Bensdorf Realtors (Memphis, Tennessee); and Parkway Real Estate (Chico, California).

RELO DIRECT® recognized members for outstanding service and collaboration. Earning the Platinum Member Service Excellence Award was Cottingham Chalk (Charlotte, North Carolina). Receiving the Platinum Member Leads Award was Dickens Mitchener (Charlotte, North Carolina).

“Our award winners inspire us with their leadership and innovation, their commitment to quality, and their dedication to strengthening the communities they serve. Celebrating their extraordinary contributions and performance is a highlight of our conference,” said LeadingRE President/CEO Paul Boomsma.

For more information, visit https://www.leadingre.com/.