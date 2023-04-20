As a broker or manager your entire future sales revenue depends on continuously hiring productive real estate agents into your organization and yet the focus on recruiting is often not top priority. For the sustainability, growth and consistent sales and profit of your business, having a results-oriented strategy to attract top talent must be executed for your success. When I had laser-focus on recruiting top talent with a written action plan and made the effort a top priority in my day and week, I got amazing results, and you can too.

Implement and execute my 6 proven strategies to attract top talent to your company:

Create a written recruiting action plan to attract top talent. Without a written plan you really don’t have a plan at all and let’s be honest you are in the category of ‘winging it’. When you write down your goals for recruiting and attracting new sales associates, you are much more likely to achieve the desired outcome. Instead of just looking at the potential increase in sales volume or transaction units (which are great but don’t pay the bills), include in your plan what the projected total company revenue will be when you hire these top sales agents to your company. It could be an increase of $150,000 to $450,000 of potential new company revenue that will have an incredible impact to your top line and ultimately, bottom-line net profit. Based on your business model and compensation to your agents, this projected revenue should be a driver and motivator to put your focus and time towards recruiting efforts. Identify top talent candidates in your market. Identifying the top talent is both for hiring experienced agents of all production levels and attracting brand new agents within your market. Sources include your MLS market data on production, but also build a top talent candidate list of who you want to attract. Review years in the business and which agents from other firms would excel in your company with your tools and your coaching. Identify areas in your market where you can attract top talent in neighborhoods you want listings as well as maximizing your sphere of influence and your existing team of agents. Schedule as top priority on your calendar. When you commit to something, and it becomes top priority it must be scheduled into your day. Recruiting is the highest use of your time next to developing your current team of sales agents. What needs to change in your daily routine to make your recruiting action items become a reality? When is the best day for you to connect, call, text or focus on recruiting activities that will generate face to face appointments for you? Make attracting top talent and setting appointments one of your top priorities and time block it into your day and week. You will come to love the results I promise. Focus on setting appointments with top candidates. You need to perfect the strategy you have for communicating your unique value proposition succinctly, and ultimately secure face-to-face appointments with the people on your lists (new and experienced). You need to make as many calls or connections as necessary to secure “X” number of face-to-face appointments each week. It isn’t enough to just make a certain number of attempts and say “oh well, I tried.” Your focus needs to be on doing whatever it takes and making as many connections as necessary to secure actual appointments. This will require some tenacity and discipline, but it works, every time. Build your confidence in yourself, your value and how you speak and it will resonate effectively in your delivery. Create a “relationship follow-up” system. Making sure you build a relationship with these top talent candidates starts with knowing how often (weekly or monthly) you will connect with them and through what methods (phone call, text, video message, direct message, regular mail and social media). When you consistently connect with these through a systematic follow-up system you will create a relationship with them that should add value and build over time. The fortune is in the follow-up and you will begin to secure appointments with people after weeks or months of consistent and genuine follow-up. Whatever the message (thank you for selling our listing, checking in to see if your classes are completed, or congratulating on a family milestone you saw on social media) all of these will begin to forge a meaningful relationship with you that is authentic and real. The following-up piece is often the most forgotten and where most opportunities are lost. The follow-up system you put in place and consistently execute on will result in more appointments and greater success in actual new hires to your company. Track daily, weekly and monthly. What we track and measure will improve and when you are hyper-focused on a given task you will develop new habits that become easier to execute daily. Track the calls, texts, connections and social media conversations you are having daily and weekly. Additionally, track the number of appointments you secure and the results of those appointments. Do this and you will see that you will close the gap of setting recruiting goals and achieving them. Your results will be fantastic, and you will be adding top talent sales associates to your team monthly.

By implementing these 6 strategies into an aggressive plan of action you will be creating results that will have a significant impact on your business. Remember to focus on the real desired result, which is to increase top line revenue growth. Keeping to the plan and having the tenacity and focus, even when you feel a minor setback will keep you on track to success in attracting top talent. Let’s build your office to a successful, thriving team! Let me know your results at yourock@sherrijohnson.com.

