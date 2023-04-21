Huntington & Ellis, a Las Vegas brokerage and member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World, has announced that the company has hired 32 new agents to serve the southern Nevada market.

“Our agents provide a high quality and personalized service that has not only set the industry standard, but also motivates others to become a part of our independent business model,” said Craig Tann, CEO and founder of Huntington & Ellis.

With the addition of these agents, the agency can provide service to an even greater network of buyers and sellers in Southern Nevada.

The list of new agents added this past quarter includes:

Abriana Christina Diaz – REALTOR® with the DeBartoli Real Estate Group.

Adria Lawrence – REALTOR® with the Mumm Group.

Alysia Wrenn – REALTOR® with the Craig Tann Group.

Amber Anderson – REALTOR® with the Craig Tann Group.

Brenda Mora – REALTOR® with the Cordero Group.

Brianna DeBartoli-Graziano – Team Leader, REALTOR® with the DeBartoli Real Estate Group.

Cindy Mae McNabb – REALTOR®.

Diana Jenkins – REALTOR® with the Jack Greenberg Group.

Ed Hellmuth – REALTOR® with the Hellmuth Borges Team.

Galina Kazem – REALTOR® with the Jack Greenberg Group.

Jack Greenberg – Team Lead, Broker – Salesperson with the Jack Greenberg Group

Jason Shawver – REALTOR® with the Jack Greenberg Group.

Jessica Deuel – REALTOR® with the Craig Tann Group.

Josh Antos – REALTOR® with the Craig Tann Group.

Kara Bergner – REALTOR® with the Craig Tann Group.

Karla Jimenez – REALTOR® with the Cordero Group.

Karmen Villalobos – REALTOR® with the Jack Greenberg Group.

Kathy Govoreau – REALTOR®.

Kelly Greenberg – REALTOR® with the Jack Greenberg Group.

Krista Foster – REALTOR® with the Jack Greenberg Group.

Kristi Badolato – REALTOR®.

Lorie Borges – REALTOR®with the Hellmuth Borges Team.

Luis Delgado – REALTOR® with the Jack Greenberg Group.

Lyna Banh – REALTOR® with the Craig Tann Group.

Manoela Angotti – REALTOR® with the Jack Greenberg Group.

Meshach Cisneros – REALTOR® with the Jack Greenberg Group.

Noelle Angeles – REALTOR®.

Paulina Gonzalez-Munoz – REALTOR® with the Jack Greenberg Group.

Rachyl Mears – REALTOR® with the Jack Greenberg Group.

Regis Mears – REALTOR® with the Jack Greenberg Group.

Samantha Couvrette – REALTOR®.

Zisses Gregory – REALTOR®.

Operating for nearly a decade, Huntington & Ellis continues to be a dominant force in the Las Vegas market. The brokerage has introduced more than 70 new agents to its agency since 2022 and now operates the Las Vegas market with 16 groups and over 120 agents, the company said.

