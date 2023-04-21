Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. (WREA) announces that it has been recognized by Franchise Business Review on its 2023 lists of “Top Franchises for Women,” “Top Low-Cost Franchises,” and “Top Recession-Proof Franchises.”

WREA was one of just 50 franchise brands to earn the honor as a Top Franchise for Women, and was one of 100 franchise brands to be identified as a Top Low-Cost Franchise and Top Recession-Proof Business.

To identify companies who qualified for the list of Top Franchises for Women, Franchise Business Review analyzed data from over 8,100 female franchise owners representing 322 brands regarding their experience and satisfaction with their franchisor.

Franchise Business Review conducted similar surveys of nearly 12,000 franchisees representing over 135 brands for its report on Top Low-Cost Franchises, and more than 36,000 franchisees from over 365 brands to determine its list of Top Recession-Proof Businesses.

Areas of the franchise systems that were analyzed during the surveys and reports included leadership, training & support, operations, franchisor/franchisee relations, financial opportunity, and work/life balance.

“It’s very gratifying to see the positive feedback provided by our franchise owners and to earn recognition as one of the top franchises in the country in multiple categories,” said Bill Scavone, president of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. and Weichert, Realtors®.

Scavone credits the resources and support Weichert® provides to its affiliates as contributing factors to the positive feedback: “We’re committed to providing our affiliates with the top technology, tools, support and training in the industry to help them deliver superior service and grow their businesses.”

Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. has now earned four separate honors from Franchise Business Review in 2023. The franchisor was also named to the “Top 200 Best Franchises” list for the eighth straight time earlier this year.



For more information, visit https://www.weichert.com/.