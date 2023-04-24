Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate announced the affiliation of Treasure Realty in Sneads Ferry, North Carolina. The brokerage will now go by Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Treasure.

Treasure Realty was founded in 1990 by Richard Baker and Tim Baker, the brokerage stated, with Tim recently taking over as sole broker/owner. With offices in both Sneads Ferry and Surf City, they have established over the last three and a half decades a brokerage that specializes in residential, commercial and investment properties, property management, land development and assistance to military homebuyers.

“Since 1990 the firm has forged a reputation as a highly knowledgeable and reliable real estate brokerage driven to serve clients, agents and the community. Tim and his affiliated agents are passionate about the level of service they provide and take great pride in helping people own, rent and live in their favorite place,” said President & CEO of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Sherry Chris. “It’s our privilege to welcome Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Treasure to our network and offer the resources, support and brand power to assist them in their further growth and expansion.”

Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate Treasure is well-known for its compassion and commitment to community, according to a release. Operating under its guiding principle of “One Matters,” the team believes that every single person they encounter matters. This concierge service approach is why Baker stated he believes the company consistently ranks as an area’s top producer in transactions.

Through affiliating with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, a release stated that the brokerage’s agents will have access to state-of-the-art lead generation tools and the unique lifestyle programs, resources, and content to help develop lasting relationships with clients throughout the state.

“In addition to immediate name recognition, our affiliated agents will benefit from the brand’s sophisticated marketing resources, tools and technology that will enable them to shine and provide their clients with a real estate experience that is unmatched in the marketplace,” said Baker. “We are all extremely excited about the opportunity to achieve new business goals with the support of Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate.”

For more information, visit https://www.bhgre.com/.