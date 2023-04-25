ERA Real Estate has announced the affiliation of ERA Prime Real Estate Group, based in Grand Blanc, Michigan. The full-service firm, which also offers mortgage and title services, is active in the several counties throughout southern Michigan, including Genesee, Livingston, and Oakland.

ERA Prime Real Estate Group is led by Willie Ray III, a real estate professional and investor who established the firm in 2017. He has served in multiple leadership roles with the East Central Association of REALTORS® including being a member of the board of directors in 2017, 2018, 2021 and 2023. He also served as the association’s president in 2019 and 2020.

“I’m so excited about our future! The ERA brand’s comprehensive business solutions, including top-notch technology and tools, learning platform and streamlined talent attraction program, are the edge we need to help us stand out and succeed in a competitive market. Our affiliation with the ERA brand will streamline our operational efforts and provide me with more time to focus on the growth opportunities inherent in our market. In addition to the many invaluable resources we have at our disposal as an ERA affiliate, we will benefit tremendously from the ERA brand’s culture of franchisee support and legacy of collaboration.”

Ray intends to leverage this affiliation to grow his brokerage, both through mergers and recruitment. ERA resources such as the MoxiWorks platform and ERA University’s education offerings will also assist Prime Real Estate Group, the company said.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Willie and his highly regarded team of affiliated associates to the ERA family. Through this affiliation, we can assist him in implementing a more formal professional development architecture, which can help expedite his team’s growth, while maintaining the high standards that their clients have come to expect. We are fully confident that this is the beginning of a long-lasting, mutually beneficial relationship that can help both the ERA® brand and ERA Prime Real Estate Group secure a successful future.”

For more information, visit https://www.era.com/.