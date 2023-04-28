ERA Key Realty Services, which merged with HUNT Real Estate ERA of Buffalo, New York, in 2018, has been named the number one agency in ERA Franchise Systems, the company announced.

The combined brokerage, which operates under the name ERA Key Realty Services in Massachusetts and HUNT Real Estate ERA in New York, is number one in units sold and sales volume, based on 2022 sales, ERA Real Estate announced. ERA Key’s sales totaled $947,246,432 in 2022, based on 1907 units.

ERA Key is consistently in the top 10 for sales volume among all brokerages in Massachusetts, the company said. The brokerage has won many awards during the past 30 years, including two of ERA’s most prestigious awards. ERA Key won the Momentum Award as the fastest growing ERA franchise in 2012 and the Gene Francis Memorial Award as the Top All-Around Company in ERA in 2014 and 2018.

ERA Key was also named among the top places to work in the state in the large company category for seven of the past eight years (ERA Key didn’t participate during the pandemic), based on a survey administered by Energage for The Boston Globe.

“In addition to our number one ranking, ERA Key is celebrating its 30th year with ERA Franchise Systems,” said Cheryl Eidinger-Taylor, chief operating officer of ERA Key Realty Services. “ERA has played an important role in our success, helping us to help our agents. We offer them top-notch training, technology that provides a competitive edge and more. ERA has helped us grow. We hope to also help ERA continue to grow by building on our success for many years to come.”



For more information, visit https://www.keyrealtyservices.com/.

