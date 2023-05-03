Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty is hosting its popular Mega Open House Weekend on Saturday and Sunday, May 20-21, 2023, the company has announced.

In Northeast Florida, new listings, active inventory and home prices are up according to the Northeast Florida Association of Realtors March market report. New listings rose 32.5% while the median home price increased .7% from February. While inventory increased more than 6%, there is only a 2.2-months’ supply of homes. With home prices increasing and a low supply, many sellers are putting their homes on the market.

“If you’ve been waiting for the right time to enter the market, low inventory this spring sets you up with a big advantage,” said Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Network Realty President Ann King. “If buying or selling a home is your goal, connect with one of our Forever Agents to obtain the best information and guidance about today’s market.”

The Mega Open House Weekend features open house viewings of the company’s listings of available homes. The listings encompass homes in a wide range of prices, styles and neighborhoods throughout Northeast Florida. Along with the in-person open houses, the Mega Open House event features virtual open houses on social media.

Visit OpenHouseNEFlorida.com for a list of open houses. Visit the company’s Facebook and Instagram to view the homes virtually during the event. Everyone is welcome to visit homes for sale during the Mega Open House Weekend.

These monthly events have been held since 2017; the last one was April 15-16, 2023.

For more information, visit https://www.floridanetworkrealty.com/.