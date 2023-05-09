Proper Real Estate, based in Long Beach, California, has announced its affiliation with RE/MAX–The brokerage will begin operating as RE/MAX Proper immediately. This affiliation brings more than 70 real estate professionals to the RE/MAX brand, the company announced.

The RE/MAX Proper leadership team consists of CEO Paul Natividad, broker of record/partner Jenny Pok and managing partner Mike Sanchez. They pursued this affiliation to leverage the RE/MAX worldwide brand and its vast network of real estate professionals, the company said.

“We wanted to grow at a rapid pace all while having the ability to provide pivotal tools that our agents need to win,” says Natividad. “Partnering with the largest real estate franchise in the world, with some of the most top producing agents in the world, was a no brainer for us.”

“This conversion has virtually all positive affects for our agents,” shares Pok. “They get to be a part of a big-name brand with international reach; they get top notch tools and a value proposition that is unmatched by other major brands. On top of all that, they get to be on a global team with over 140,000 members that can support each other in their growth needs. We are putting our agents in the best possible position to take their business to the next level!”

The RE/MAX Proper leadership trio brings with them more than four decades of combined experience in the real estate industry and beyond. Natividad has 17 years of experience in real estate franchising, working on scaling and building major, national brands. Pok got her start in the real estate industry 30 years ago selling real estate software and transitioned into selling real estate before starting an independent brokerage. Sanchez is a serial entrepreneur, starting his first business nearly 15 years ago, and successfully growing multiple businesses in a variety of industries.

