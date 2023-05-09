Century 21 Real Estate is back in the Green Bay market with the affiliation of start-up firm, In Good Company—now doing business as CENTURY 21 In Good Company, the company has announced.

The leadership team includes broker/co-owner Levi Foss, co/owner Erin Flores and broker Erin Kasprzycki. Foss has 18 years of real estate experience in the area. For the last five years, Flores served as Foss’s transaction coordinator. When they sought to open their own brokerage, they tapped Kasprzycki for her combined real estate and customer service expertise.

“It’s been many years since a CENTURY 21 office operated in Green Bay and we’re excited to re-introduce the market to the fresh, modern and dynamic CENTURY 21 brand that is experiencing incredible momentum right now,” said Kasprzycki. “We’re looking forward to harnessing that momentum to help us build our business literally from the ground up.”

A release noted that Foss, Flores, Kasprzycki and their team of affiliated sales professionals will have access to the CENTURY 21® brand’s resources, such as technology and marketing, lead generation, agent learning and coaching, and productivity platform.

“With a wealth of brand resources at our disposal, we are very proactive in exposing our affiliated agents to the many ways they can build their business,” said Flores, who serves as office manager and coordinates learning and professional development for the firm. “The tools are not only powerful but very user friendly, which will help them excel in their business.”

Foss, Flores and Kasprzycki are focused on leveraging the brand’s resources towards growth, with a plan to recruit like-minded agents to the firm in the coming months, the company said.

“The name of our firm was carefully selected to signal how we conduct business for our affiliated agents as well as our clients – everyone is in good company,” said Foss. “In addition to the tremendous cache the CENTURY 21® brand offers in Green Bay, another key differentiator for our firm lies in our unified approach to client care which provides a seamless experience no matter who you work with.”

“We are thrilled to be back in Green Bay, a highly sought after place to live, and are confident that Levi, Erin and Erin will be relentless in expanding the CENTURY 21 brand in their market,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “Their personal attention to both clients and agents coupled with the backing of a powerful and widely known and respected brand make this a win-win for everyone involved.”

For more information, visit https://www.century21.com/.