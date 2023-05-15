The deadline for participating in RISMedia’s second annual study of industry contracts and commissions, which aims to reveal new trends and further demystify the process by which agents make a living—from commission splits to profit sharing—is this Wednesday, May 17.

By filling out our 10-minute survey, you can be part of cutting-edge research, and help us change the conversation around real estate compensation. In appreciation for the time taken to complete the survey, you’ll be entered into a sweepstakes to win a $50 Amazon gift card.

Last year’s groundbreaking report was able to dive deep into a huge number of important discoveries around commissions and contracts. From revealing what splits are most common to delving into how agents and brokers negotiate their contracts, with your help, this year’s report promises even more insights into how to best maximize your earnings.

Understanding commissions and proactively focusing on your bottom line is vital and urgent. With lawsuits threatening to change the fundamental structures of real estate compensation, and a shifting market with more competition for clients in nearly every region, finding out how much you can—or should—be earning could easily be the difference between succeeding or failing in today’s tight market.

With the report publishing in June for Premier members and the survey closing this Wednesday, May 17, there is no time to waste. Participate in RISMedia’s 2023 Contract & Commission Survey and help take charge of your earnings today.