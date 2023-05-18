Curbio, Inc has announced the launch of its new home-staging service. Real estate agents can leverage Curbio’s latest offering to help stage their clients’ homes seamlessly with no upfront costs, saving sellers time and helping them make more money.

Staging is shown to decrease days on market and increase the price a home sells for. According to the National Association of REALTORS® (NAR), 23% of buyers’ agents said that staging a home boosts offers as much as 5% compared to similar homes that weren’t staged.

Curbio’s physical home staging services includes a team of design experts, who lay out furniture and decor to highlight and accentuate a home’s most appealing assets. Sellers do not pay for Curbio’s services until closing–with zero fees or interest.

As the licensed and insured general contractor, real estate agents can hand off any pre-listing home improvement projects to Curbio. Pitching Curbio’s fix first, pay-when-you-sell service to win listings is also a popular use-case for agents in a tight inventory market, the company said.

“We are no longer in a hot seller’s market, which means buyers are choosier and less willing to pay more for a home that is not move-in ready,” said Olivia Mariani, CMO at Curbio. “At Curbio, we are leveraging technology to make it as convenient as possible for agents and their sellers to take the steps that will get them the maximum value for their house – whether that’s through home staging, simple updates, major renovations or inspection report repairs.”

Home staging is in line with Curbio’s other services for agents: home updates and renovations, such as cleaning, painting, and makeovers, designed to get sellers a higher ROI. Curbio also recently launched its new inspection repair tool, streamlining the estimate and repair processes for agents following home inspection reports, getting homes to the closing stage faster.

For more information, visit https://curbio.com/.