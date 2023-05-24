Content creation and marketing are essential components of every real estate agent’s social media strategy. However, creating quality content takes time, and that is something that most agents simply don’t have.

But don’t worry—there are many tools available, no matter your budget. From creation to management, these tools will streamline your workload, improve the quality of the content you share and expand your reach.

Create professional branded graphics: Canva

This graphic design tool allows you to create professional-looking graphics and images for your social media posts. With Canva, you can choose from a variety of templates, fonts, images and more, and customize them to fit your brand. Canva offers a free plan, plus multiple paid plants starting at $9.95 per month.

Produce high-quality video content: Animoto

This video creation tool allows you to create high-quality videos to share on social media. Animoto offers multiple templates, or you can upload and add your own photos, videos and clips, all customizable with text and music. In addition to the free plan, Animoto also offers plans starting at $5 per month.

Curate and collect content: Feedly

Feedly is a content curation tool that offers the ability to find and organize content from your favorite blogs and websites. Not only can you create a custom feed of content that is relevant to your industry and audience, but you can also easily share it across your social platforms. Opt for the free plan, or choose from paid plans starting at $6 per month.

Manage your social media: RISMedia’s ACESocial

This social media management and content marketing tool from RISMedia offers high-quality curated content, as well as automatic posting across multiple social media platforms. With ACESocial, you can choose from a library of consumer-focused real estate and lifestyle content, professionally crafted by RISMedia’s editorial team, schedule posts two weeks in advance, track metrics and data, share listing information and capture leads, all in one place. Agents will also have fully customizable, branded landing pages with contact information so followers never miss a chance to connect and engage. ACESocial offers a 14-day free trial, with individual plans starting at $40 per month.

Social media is a powerful tool that can help you grow your brand and expand your reach. But sometimes, even the most powerful tools require time and energy to produce the best results. Whether you’re looking to create high-quality content or simply looking to save time sharing it, these tools can help you achieve your marketing goals, stay ahead of the competition and increase engagement.

Are you looking to boost your online presence, enhance your content and grow your real estate business? RISMedia’s ACESocial is truly simple content marketing proven to highlight your expertise, increase engagement, generate leads and build brand awareness—all in one place. To learn more or sign up today, visit acesocial.rismedia.com.