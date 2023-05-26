Cinch Home Services has announced that Heather Williams is joining the company as Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

“Heather’s talents and extensive tech-forward financial experience made her a clear fit for our executive team and we are thrilled to have her join us,” said Steve Upshaw, Chief Executive Officer of Cinch. “Her innate ability to drive immediate value across organizations will be critical for Cinch’s continued business development in the years to come.”

As CFO, Williams will play a crucial role in Cinch’s ongoing innovation, partnering with fellow leadership to drive growth across direct-to-consumer (DTC), partnership, real estate, and on-demand channels. She will oversee and direct all operational, commercial, and strategic finance, as well as reporting and accounting, procurement, and cash management. In addition, she will lead the development and implementation of financial processes, systems, and associated internal controls.

Williams brings over 20 years of executive level financial experience leading strategy, finance, legal and operations for high-growth companies in the U.S. and offshore. She has previously raised capital, conducted extensive M&A and built companies in DTC, SaaS, advertising and financial services on a global scale. She has leadership experience in the areas of finance, accounting, tax and treasury; IP protection and enforcement, compliance and privacy; payments and fintech infrastructure.

Prior to Cinch, Williams served as managing director and CFO of BOLD, a technology company that provides products and services to job seekers. While there, she led a team that built complex models to support internal advisory to the C-suite, driving customer acquisition strategies, pricing and product roadmap investment decisions. Williams also oversaw global financial and legal operations, M&A, and global tax strategy for the international HR DTC software company.

“I am excited to join Cinch’s executive team and use my financial, strategic, and operational expertise in the direct-to-consumer space to help drive the company forward,” said Williams. “I am eager to play a role in expanding our presence in the home services industry and creating greater value for our customers, service professionals, and associates.”

To learn more about Cinch, visit cinchhomeservices.com.