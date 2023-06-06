We’re three months away from hosting residential real estate’s most influential players at RISMedia’s 35th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange, which is set to welcome more than 500 of the industry’s thought-leaders for its renowned educational and networking gathering.
In today’s unpredictable environment, knowledge is power. That’s why RISMedia has developed a comprehensive educational agenda taking place over the two-and-a-half day event. More than 100 expert speakers will participate in over 25 presentations and panel discussions to address the urgent issues facing real estate and unpack the critical strategies for succeeding among market fluctuations.
A limited number of All-Access tickets are still available for purchase, and offer entry to special pre-event VIP sessions as well as all networking events, including RISMedia’s esteemed Newsmakers Reception & Dinner. Pre-event VIP sessions include:
- M&A Strategies and Opportunities in a Shifting Market
- The Evolving Role of the MLS: From Local to National Resource
- Working With MLS Members in a Shifting Market
Topics covered during our general session include:
- Keynote: Opportunity Amid Volatility with Sue Yannaccone
- The State of the Economy with Dr. Lawrence Yun
- The State of Real Estate: The Broker Perspective
- Power Pivots: Lessons in Change Management
- Getting to Profitability: Smart Measures for Tough Times
- Shaking Up Your Business Model: How to Stay Current as the Industry Evolves
- Under Siege: Is Real Estate as We Know It at Risk?
- One-on-One with United States Senator Cynthia Lummis
- Getting a Bigger Piece of the Pie in a Shrinking Market
- Evolving Team Structures: What Works, What Doesn’t
- The Secrets to Gaining a Competitive Edge, Parts 1 & 2
- Dr. Lisa Sturtevant: How the Pandemic Changed Everything—and Nothing—About the Housing Market
- One-on-One With Andy Florance, CEO, CoStar Group
- How Portals Are Changing the Real Estate Playing Field
- Restructuring Agent Services and Support: How to Listen to Your Agents and Learn
- Must-Know Marketing Strategies to Attract Agents
- The Top Trends in the Luxury Real Estate Market
- Revamping Your Approach to Agent Training: Creating an Offering That Yields Results
- A Strategic Approach: Targeting Key Communities
- How AI is Changing Your Business…For Better or Worse
- Operating a Successful Team
Check out the full agenda here.
Below are just some of the more than 100 expert speakers featured at RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange:
- Nick Bailey, RE/MAX, LLC
- Tami Bonnell, EXIT Realty Corp. International
- Kendall Bonner, The Kendall Bonner Team at eXp Realty
- Morgan Carey, Real Estate Webmasters
- Bess Freedman, Brown Harris Stevens
- Bob Goldberg, National Association of REALTORS®
- Rick Haase, United Real Estate
- Dr. Lisa Sturtevant, Chief Economist, Bright MLS
- Cindy Ariosa, Long & Foster Real Estate
- Bob Hale, Houston Association of REALTORS®
- Helen Hanna Casey, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services
- Michael Jalbert, Forbes Global Properties
- Chris Kelly, HomeServices of America
- Anthony Lamacchia, Lamacchia Realty Inc.
- Kymber Lovett-Menkiti, Keller Williams Capital Properties
- Tony Mattar, Chicago Crib Team at Compass
- Martha Mossier, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties
- James Dwiggins, NextHome, Inc.
- Eric Fite, CENTURY 21 Judge Fite
- Larry Flick, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS®/The Trident Group
- Lisa Nguyen, RE/MAX Professionals
- Creig Northrop, Northrop Realty
- Liz Nunan, Houlihan Lawrence
- Laura O’Connor, JPAR® – Real Estate
- Mike Pappas, The Keyes Company/Illustrated Properties
- Ryan Raveis, William Raveis Real Estate
- Drayton Saunders, Michael Saunders & Company
- Ennis Antoine, Compass Real Estate
- Todd Sumney, HomeSmart International
- Rebecca Thomson, Coldwell Banker Realty
- Robyn Erlenbush, ERA Landmark Real Estate
- Cory Vasquez, Realty ONE Group
- Jemila Winsey, ERA Legacy Living
- Mor Zucker, Team Denver Homes/RE/MAX Professionals
- Scott Durkin, Douglas Elliman
See the full list of more than 100 expert speakers here.
In conjunction with the 2023 CEO & Leadership Exchange, RISMedia will celebrate and honor its 2023 Real Estate Newsmakers and Hall of Fame inductees during the Newsmakers Reception & Dinner on Sept. 6. All-Access event registration includes a reserved spot at the gala event taking place at the Mayflower Hotel.
For more details and information on registering for RISMedia’s 2023 CEO & Leadership Exchange, please visit www.events.rismedia.com/ceo-exchange.