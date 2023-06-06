We’re three months away from hosting residential real estate’s most influential players at RISMedia’s 35th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange, which is set to welcome more than 500 of the industry’s thought-leaders for its renowned educational and networking gathering.

In today’s unpredictable environment, knowledge is power. That’s why RISMedia has developed a comprehensive educational agenda taking place over the two-and-a-half day event. More than 100 expert speakers will participate in over 25 presentations and panel discussions to address the urgent issues facing real estate and unpack the critical strategies for succeeding among market fluctuations.

Register Now

A limited number of All-Access tickets are still available for purchase, and offer entry to special pre-event VIP sessions as well as all networking events, including RISMedia’s esteemed Newsmakers Reception & Dinner. Pre-event VIP sessions include:

M&A Strategies and Opportunities in a Shifting Market

The Evolving Role of the MLS: From Local to National Resource

Working With MLS Members in a Shifting Market

Topics covered during our general session include:

Keynote: Opportunity Amid Volatility with Sue Yannaccone

The State of the Economy with Dr. Lawrence Yun

The State of Real Estate: The Broker Perspective

Power Pivots: Lessons in Change Management

Getting to Profitability: Smart Measures for Tough Times

Shaking Up Your Business Model: How to Stay Current as the Industry Evolves

Under Siege: Is Real Estate as We Know It at Risk?

One-on-One with United States Senator Cynthia Lummis

Getting a Bigger Piece of the Pie in a Shrinking Market

Evolving Team Structures: What Works, What Doesn’t

The Secrets to Gaining a Competitive Edge, Parts 1 & 2

Dr. Lisa Sturtevant: How the Pandemic Changed Everything—and Nothing—About the Housing Market

One-on-One With Andy Florance, CEO, CoStar Group

How Portals Are Changing the Real Estate Playing Field

Restructuring Agent Services and Support: How to Listen to Your Agents and Learn

Must-Know Marketing Strategies to Attract Agents

The Top Trends in the Luxury Real Estate Market

Revamping Your Approach to Agent Training: Creating an Offering That Yields Results

A Strategic Approach: Targeting Key Communities

How AI is Changing Your Business…For Better or Worse

Operating a Successful Team

Check out the full agenda here.

Below are just some of the more than 100 expert speakers featured at RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange:

Nick Bailey, RE/MAX, LLC

Tami Bonnell, EXIT Realty Corp. International

Kendall Bonner, The Kendall Bonner Team at eXp Realty

Morgan Carey, Real Estate Webmasters

Bess Freedman, Brown Harris Stevens

Bob Goldberg, National Association of REALTORS®

Rick Haase, United Real Estate

Dr. Lisa Sturtevant, Chief Economist, Bright MLS

Cindy Ariosa, Long & Foster Real Estate

Bob Hale, Houston Association of REALTORS®

Helen Hanna Casey, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services

Michael Jalbert, Forbes Global Properties

Chris Kelly, HomeServices of America

Anthony Lamacchia, Lamacchia Realty Inc.

Kymber Lovett-Menkiti, Keller Williams Capital Properties

Tony Mattar, Chicago Crib Team at Compass

Martha Mossier, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties

James Dwiggins, NextHome, Inc.

Eric Fite, CENTURY 21 Judge Fite

Larry Flick, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Fox & Roach, REALTORS®/The Trident Group

Lisa Nguyen, RE/MAX Professionals

Creig Northrop, Northrop Realty

Liz Nunan, Houlihan Lawrence

Laura O’Connor, JPAR® – Real Estate

Mike Pappas, The Keyes Company/Illustrated Properties

Ryan Raveis, William Raveis Real Estate

Drayton Saunders, Michael Saunders & Company

Ennis Antoine, Compass Real Estate

Todd Sumney, HomeSmart International

Rebecca Thomson, Coldwell Banker Realty

Robyn Erlenbush, ERA Landmark Real Estate

Cory Vasquez, Realty ONE Group

Jemila Winsey, ERA Legacy Living

Mor Zucker, Team Denver Homes/RE/MAX Professionals

Scott Durkin, Douglas Elliman

See the full list of more than 100 expert speakers here.

In conjunction with the 2023 CEO & Leadership Exchange, RISMedia will celebrate and honor its 2023 Real Estate Newsmakers and Hall of Fame inductees during the Newsmakers Reception & Dinner on Sept. 6. All-Access event registration includes a reserved spot at the gala event taking place at the Mayflower Hotel.

For more details and information on registering for RISMedia's 2023 CEO & Leadership Exchange, please visit www.events.rismedia.com/ceo-exchange.