Word of mouth and referrals, while valuable, can only take you so far in the real estate industry. Digital marketing is no longer new and uncharted territory in the space. It has become a necessary avenue to grow a business, so if you haven’t gotten on board already, you need to. If you want to become a top real estate agent and outperform the competition, becoming a digital marketing guru is a necessary next step.

Social media isn’t just for social use. If you aren’t using social media for your business, you’re missing out. Each platform is unique and allows you to connect with different audiences. Some platforms use a lot of hashtags, while others need video. In short, what you post on Facebook should be different from what you post on Instagram. Don’t forget that spamming your followers with only business propositions can be a big turnoff. Learn the ins and outs of each platform and what makes it unique to utilize it to its fullest potential and build leads.

Reach a warm lead with email marketing. While social media often involves casting a wide net, email marketing can help you reel in a warm lead or nurture a relationship with a future client. When you segment your audience appropriately, email allows for more intimate and direct communication to speak on a specific need or want. Plus, unlike other digital means of communication, email can connect you to people of all different demographics.

Captivate your audience with video. A picture is worth a million words, so what about a video? Short-form videos are booming in popularity. If you want to reach the “kids” these days (think first-time homebuyers), you must be using video. A quick tour of a listing, an educational video, a client testimonial or an introduction to who you are can help you engage with a wide audience and build leads.

Put your name on everything you do. Many agents forget that everything they post online is part of their personal brand. You want to build a brand that speaks to the audience you’re trying to reach while helping you stand out. Consistency is key here. What’s your core message? What makes you unique? How do you want to be perceived? Don’t forget to be authentic.

While using digital media is one thing, captivating your audience and driving business is an art that many have yet to master. You can learn all the unspoken rules and develop a stellar personal brand, but if you don’t have something unique to offer potential clients, you won’t be successful. Real estate agents are businesses, and just like any great business, building a marketing machine will help the business scale. Omnichannel marketing (finding your customers in all channels they may be), adding value with rich content rather than sales pitches and consistent communication are the keys to success.

