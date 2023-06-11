Your sphere of influence isn’t just your clients, it’s also your agents (if you’re a broker) or teammates (if you’re an agent). When a new agent joins your office, you have an opportunity to make a genuine impact on them by showing them the ropes, which also helps everyone’s overall success. Here are five tips on how to be an effective mentor.

Ask if they want your help first

Before you take on the role of teacher, make sure that the new agent is looking to be a student. Most rookie agents want advice from experienced ones, however, asking them first to confirm is the best professional approach that will ensure unwelcome unsolicited advice. With your own busy schedule, you want to be sure your time is well-spent, welcomed and appreciated when it comes to helping new recruits.

Let the new agent shadow you

Are you hosting an open house? If the new agent doesn’t currently have any listings of their own, ask them to accompany you. They’ll gain firsthand insight into how to show off a house, engage with clientele and turn an interested party into a client. There’s no better way to learn than hands on in the field.

Help them find leads

Since a new agent typically has to build up their contact list, you can help them do so by bringing them with you to community or networking events. You’ll get to strengthen your bond with them and potentially find some business for you both.

Equip them with the best tools

Knowledge is the greatest tool of all—particularly when it comes to knowing what the best business-building tools are. REALTORS® have a loaded toolkit, so picking which tools are worth your time (and theirs) is key. If a new agent is struggling with that challenge, there’s a good opportunity to step in and show them what has worked best for you.

These may include how to navigate your MLS; what digital marketing/social media platforms have worked best for you; or tips on what materials they should be carrying around day-to-day.

Treat your protégé as an equal

If you, as an agent, do develop a mentor-student relationship with an inexperienced agent, you have to keep in mind that it isn’t an official subordinate relationship. They’re an agent, just like you—treat them as such, not as a junior employee. Not doing so could sour the relationship down the line and, if you both stay at the brokerage for a length of time, you’ll want to maintain a healthy working relationship.