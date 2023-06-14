NAR PULSE—Top level training in less than ten minutes! Share the latest episode of Level Up at your next team meeting to learn from top professionals in the real estate field whose depth of knowledge you can rely upon to inform critical real estate decisions.

RPR® Unveils Shareable Market Trends

RPR® has made it super easy for your agents to access and share local market housing data! This new and powerful feature lets your agents effectively showcase their expertise, attract new clients and keep existing clients in the loop.

Broker Power Hour: Safeguarding Your Business

Join industry experts for June’s Broker Power Hour on Wednesday 21st at 12 pm CT. This live webinar will provide you with industry knowledge and effective strategies to successfully navigate the realm of risk management and legal compliance. Proactively protect your business by registering today!