BoxBrownie.com announces a new way to automate the copywriting process for crafting captivating property descriptions for your listings with its new, free AI-powered technology.

How does it work?

The technology allows users to input a property’s key selling points, select essential details like the number of bedrooms and bathrooms, and choose your preferred listing length. In seconds, the technology produces professional-quality copy, whether it be a 150-word listing or a more comprehensive 250-word description.

What are some additional benefits?

The technology will save agents time and money, and outshines professional writers using AI’s extensive study of thousands of real estate descriptions, combined with advanced algorithms to generate the perfect copy for your listing.

Where can I find it?

1. Set up a free account with BoxBrownie.com.

2. Navigate to “Copywriting.”

3. Click on “AI Copywriting.”

4. Enter your property details and voilà – your free copy is ready!

The platform’s user-friendly interface and seamless features ensure you’ll have premium copy for your listings produced quickly, eliminating the stress of traditional copywriting and allowing you to focus on closing deals.

Click here to sign up for a free account on BoxBrownie.com and receive 10 free AI copywriting credits every month.