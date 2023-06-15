Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties will, through Its Nevada Real Estate Academy, offer live in-person summer night courses throughout June and July, the company has announced. The goal is to provide those with daytime jobs and responsibilities the flexibility to participate.

The course will help students prepare for the state’s license exam through a 120-hour program, including essential topics such as real estate principles, practices, Nevada real estate law, contracts and agency. Classes are scheduled from 5 to 10 pm and satisfy the instruction requirement. The school is offering a limited-time promotion throughout June and July for $60 with a $399 value.

“Real estate is an opportunistic industry with vast potential for success and growth. Summer night classes are the ideal time to dive into this field, offering flexibility for those with busy schedules,” said Laurette Mormon, director of education of the Nevada Real Estate Academy. “By taking these courses, you can fast-track your real estate career while benefiting from longer daylight hours during the summer season.”

The firm’s course was specifically designed to enhance students’ chances of passing the Nevada Department of Real Estate’s salesperson licensing exam on the first attempt. It provides students with a comprehensive preparation-style program, which examines the test style and potential questions.

“At Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties, our commitment to excellence in real estate education is exemplified by our team of experienced instructors,” added Mormon. “With each instructor having 25-plus years of industry expertise, we take immense pride in our role of guiding and empowering our students.”

To register for courses, visit https://rb.gy/9yrr9. For more information, visit https://myreeducation.com/get-licensed-nevada/.