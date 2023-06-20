The National Association of REALTORS® (NAR) has again been identified by the Great Place to Work Institute as one of the top employment destinations in America. Organizations that have been Great Places to Work certified typically report higher levels of customer satisfaction and lower rates of voluntary turnover.

“The workforce has changed dramatically since the pandemic, and with it the expectations of America’s employees have also evolved,” said NAR CEO Bob Goldberg. “I’m proud we’ve been able to adapt to these shifts while maintaining a culture that keeps our staff invested, engaged and highly effective. This helps ensure our members continue to receive the best possible service from NAR as they work every day on behalf of America’s consumers, communities and property owners.”

Roughly 80% of NAR employees responded to a survey distributed by the Great Place to Work Institute, according to a release, which assessed workplace attributes of credibility, respect, fairness, pride and camaraderie.

According to NAR, being named a “Great Place to Work” illustrates the association’s commitment to its core values: putting members first; leading change; advancing diversity and inclusion; giving respect; collaborating; and communicating.

For more information, visit https://www.nar.realtor/.