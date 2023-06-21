Door knocking has long been a go-to method for real estate agents to connect with potential clients and generate new leads for their business. Though door knocking should still remain in your bag of tricks, it is crucial for agents to adapt and embrace today’s fast-paced and technology-driven world.

The digital age has opened up a world of alternative approaches to traditional door knocking, and by embracing the changes that technology has brought to the industry, you will thrive in today’s competitive market, generating new leads and building strong relationships.

Geo-farming

Traditionally, door knocking involved approaching random homes in the hopes of generating leads and meeting potential clients. However, agents can now utilize technology and data for a more targeted approach, known as geo-farming. Starting by selecting a specific area or neighborhood, you can focus your marketing efforts more intentionally. With data analytics tools, agents are able to identify neighborhoods with high turnover rates, potential buyers and sellers or specific demographics that align with your targeted audience. Geo-farming allows you to prioritize your door-knocking efforts and increase your chances of connecting with high-quality leads.

Digital door knocking

Social media platforms have become one of the most powerful tools for agents to connect and engage with potential clients. Instead of physically knocking on doors, leverage your reach across social media to establish new connections. Using your professional social media presence, share valuable content, such as articles, infographics and videos, market updates, property listings and educational tips for buyers and sellers. Be sure to actively engage with your audience by responding to comments, inquiries and direct messages, plus, you can go live and host polls or giveaways for increased engagement. With a strong presence across social media, especially within local and neighborhood community groups, you can attract new leads who are already interested in real estate, and initiate meaningful conversations that may lead to successful transactions.

Virtual open houses and tours

As virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) continue to evolve, the way that properties can be showcased has transformed. Instead of a traditional, in-person open house, agents are now able to host virtual open houses, providing immersive video tours to potential buyers. Utilize tools such as 360-degree cameras, drones and professional photography and videography, or even your handy smartphone to capture high-quality footage of your properties. Sharing your virtual tours across social media is a great way to promote the listing, as well as including them within the listing page, sharing on your website or sending directly to potentially interested clients. Not only does this strategy save time and resources, but will show off the property to a broader audience, allowing potential buyers to view from the comfort of their own homes or from across the country. By embracing virtual experiences, agents can reach further, engage more and efficiently generate new leads.

Follow-up automation

Following up with potential leads is a crucial step to converting them into real clients. However, manually keeping track of each interaction can become time-consuming, quickly overwhelming and prone to errors. Automation tools, such as email marketing platforms or CRM systems, offer automated follow-up sequences, allowing agents to personalize campaigns that trigger based on specific actions or timelines. This not only allows you to nurture your leads systematically, but gives you back your time and energy to focus on building relationships during face-to-face interactions.

Though door knocking remains a valuable strategy for real estate agents, adapting to the modern landscape and utilizing the latest technology tools is essential. By embracing technology, personalization and data, you can revolutionize your door knocking strategies to generate more leads, build stronger relationships and thrive in today’s competitive market.

