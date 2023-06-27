For Suneet Agarwal—CEO of Best Sac Homes Group and Big Block Realty North in Sacramento, California—providing the most agent-centric platform in the country is the name of the game. And with Curbio, a leading pay-at-closing home improvement solution for sellers who want to sell fast and for the most money on their side, Agarwal and his agents are helping sellers optimize the value of their home by making necessary pre-listing updates without any upfront costs.

“Consumers need options, and I love that Curbio has created this platform to help homeowners with the sale of their homes in such a consistent way,” says Agarwal, who leads the No. 1 residential real estate team in the State of California and Sacramento for most homes sold. “I also understand that providing our agents with the best resources is crucial to their success in the industry. That’s why partnering with Curbio has been an excellent resource for our agents.”

Offering a white-glove service that allows sellers to renovate their house now and pay when it sells is the perfect solution for brokers who want to win more listings and optimize their earning potential—enhancing the value not only for sellers, but for agents seeking to serve as trusted advisors.

“What sets Curbio apart is their platform, which helps homeowners sell their homes consistently and effectively,” says Agarwal. “This not only benefits the homeowner, but it also helps our agents win more listings as they are educated in more options for the seller.”

With a suite of concierge services, like a pay-at-closing model and new inspection repair tools to help streamline the cost and repair process for agents, Agarwal and his team benefit from more listings as well as increased confidence at every step of the real estate transaction.

Upping the ante even further, Agarwal’s team recently brought to life a home revitalizing program powered by Curbio.

The new program, House Doctor, will provide Big Block Realty North’s agents the competitive advantage they need to win more listings and sell their existing listings swiftly and for top dollar.

“By partnering with Curbio, we can offer our clients a comprehensive solution for preparing their homes for sale,” says Agarwal. “Curbio’s innovative home renovation and project management approach is a valuable resource for any homeowner looking to sell their home quickly and for top dollar. Our agents are excited to offer this option to their clients, and we look forward to a long and successful partnership with Curbio.”

With another top-producing year underway for Best Sac Homes Group and Big Block Realty North, Agarwal highlights the individuality of his team—namely, how his agents’ individual wins and personal growth have been doubly rewarding for him.

“In 2020, our team was recognized as the No. 1 mega team in California, a significant achievement that reflects our commitment to excellence and our dedication to providing exceptional service to our clients. In 2021, we followed up that achievement by being named the No. 2 mega team in California, further cementing our reputation as a top-performing team in the state. But beyond these accolades, what really makes me proud is seeing the individual successes of my agents,” says Agarwal.

“Over the years, I’ve watched as many of my agents have achieved their personal and professional goals, from owning properties to starting families to achieving financial success. It’s these individual accomplishments that demonstrate the effectiveness and drive of my team, and it’s what motivates us to continue striving for excellence every day.”

