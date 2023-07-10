Three Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties agents closed over $11 million in sales volume across the Las Vegas Valley in one week. Alexis Michaud with the Mullin Group sold a Summerlin property for $5.25 million and Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties agent Koko Darakjian co-listed a Henderson property with another Mullin Group agent Erika Delk, selling for $6.7 million.

Michaud’s property, located at 19 Morning Glow Lane within The Ridges, boasts 5,671 square feet of indoor living space. The luxury estate overlooks the Red Rock Conservations land, offering unobstructed panoramic views. It features five bedrooms, five bathrooms, an oversized wine room, an outdoor kitchen complete with a gourmet pizza oven, a resort-style pool, two outdoor showers, several bars, an elevator and a state-of-the-art movie theater.

“The true heart of this home lies within the entertainer’s backyard, offering unmatched space and amenities for both residents and guests,” said Michaud. “The breathtaking sunsets and unique vistas set this property apart from any other I’ve sold before. It’s a truly exceptional experience that captures the essence of Las Vegas living.”

The estate Darakjian and Delk sold in McDonald Highlands, located at 639 Cityview Ridge Dr, is perched atop a half-acre elevated site. It showcases panoramic views of the valley and spans across 6,730 square feet. The single-story estate features four bedrooms, five bathrooms, porcelain tile flooring, gas fireplaces, a custom-designed entry and a resort-style exterior with a uniquely shaped infinity edge pool, spa, outdoor kitchen and covered conversation areas. Additional features include integrated Smart Home technology, a temperature-controlled wine room, custom lighting and high ceilings.

“I am incredibly grateful for the opportunity to facilitate this remarkable transaction for the developer, luxury home builder and this one-of-a-kind home,” said Darakjian.

“The opportunity to represent both the seller and such a stunning home in this transaction reaffirms the thriving state of the luxury market,” said Delk. “It is moments like this in my career that I realize how fortunate I am to be part of an industry that allows me to help fulfill the dreams of clients.”

“The Mullin Group has consistently shown what it takes to succeed in our industry: hard work, dedication and integrity,” said Matt Mullin, principal of The Mullin Group at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties. “No matter how the market shifts, our team knows how to adapt and come up with fresh strategies that meet the changing needs of our clients.”

For more information, visit https://www.bhhs.com/.