The National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) has announced that its awards program is now open. The NAHB Awards Program highlights the best and brightest in the residential construction industry in a variety of categories.

Applications are now open for the following awards:

Best in American Living™ Awards, the building industry’s premier residential design award, redefining design excellence.

Multifamily Pillars of the Industry Awards, highlighting innovative developments, financing and design, and superior management and marketing in apartments and condos.

Offsite Construction Awards, including the Jerry Rouleau Awards for Excellence in Marketing and Home Design, to recognize the best in building systems.

Associates of Excellence Awards, acknowledging Associate members and builder collaborators for their remarkable contributions to the housing industry on multiple levels.

Custom Home Builder of the Year Award, recognizing custom builders for their innovative achievements, professional leadership and creativity.

Leading Suppliers Council Spark Award, recognizing the most innovative Leading Suppliers Council member of the year.

Professional Women in Building (PWB) Awards, recognizing women in the industry and local PWB councils for outstanding programs, services and contributions to the industry.

Remodelers Awards, honoring individuals and local remodelers councils for outstanding projects and service to the industry.

The NAHB/Builders Mutual Safety Award for Excellence (SAFE) Awards Program, the home building industry’s only award recognizing professionals who have made successful efforts to advance safety in the industry.

The Nationals Awards—NAHB’s largest awards competition—celebrating the best new-home sales and marketing. The Nationals Awards are sponsored by Wells Fargo Home Mortgage.

Featuring: Best of 55+ Housing Awards, the industry’s only national award honoring excellence in housing for the 55+ housing sector; and Global Innovation Awards, recognizing the most cutting-edge, advanced and original products, services, buildings and communities from around the world.

Young Professional Awards, recognizing young industry professionals who have demonstrated leadership in their careers, their communities and NAHB.

Student Chapters, recognizing the achievements and dedication of student members, faculty advisors and local home builders association members.

NAHB stated that the awards will close on the following dates: The Best in American Living Awards and the Multifamily Pillars of the Industry Awards will close on August 28; the Offsite Construction Awards will close on September 11; the Student Chapter Awards will close on October 23; and the remaining awards will close on October 6.

For more information on the NAHB Awards Program, visit nahb.org/awards.