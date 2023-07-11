When looking for your next home, you have many decisions to make. One of those important choices is choosing the neighborhood you want to live in. Living in a subdivision neighborhood is popular, but is it right for you and your family?

We look at what to know about living in a neighborhood so you can better decide if looking for a home in a subdivision is best for you.

What is a subdivision?

While a neighborhood can be marked out by its position between major streets or other features, a subdivision is more specifically designed. Many potential home buyers have asked their real estate agents what a subdivision is. Subdivisions are tracts of land created to build homes.

They are divided into lots ready for homes to be constructed, and houses in subdivisions are usually within a homeowners association.

But there is more to subdivision neighborhoods than land divided into lots. Before you choose to set up a home in a subdivision, there are many things you need to consider. Let’s look at the pros and cons of living in a neighborhood like this.

The pros of living in a subdivision neighborhood:

Safety

Living in a community where you know your neighbors provide better safety. If you live in a subdivision, you will get to know your neighbors, improving safety in the community.

Creating a community

Subdivisions make creating stronger bonds between neighbors and a sense of community easy. You might find it easier to make friends with your neighbors, which should improve your experience of living in the neighborhood.

Peace and quiet

Generally, subdivisions are located away from major roads with a lot of traffic. This should mean living there is more peaceful and safer for children with less traffic.

Better surroundings

If there is an HOA, it will require residents to ensure their homes and yards are maintained. The lawns should be neat and tidy, improving the neighborhood’s overall appeal.

Higher home values

The area’s curb appeal is better, thanks to the maintenance requirements, and homes are easier to sell. Families will like the benefits offered in these communities, increasing home values.

The cons of living in a subdivision:

Higher costs

Homes in subdivisions are usually constructed by developers, with a limited range of property types and increased costs compared to other options. Homes also sell at more of a premium, thanks to the higher standards in the community.

There will be HOA fees to pay in many subdivisions, adding to the basic living expenses in the home. While HOA fees can be relatively low, often they aren’t and are a more significant expense.

More rules

If the home is within an area regulated by an HOA, there will be restrictions on what you can do to your home. This might limit you to the colors you can use to repaint your home or other changes you can make to the outside of the property. There could be restrictions about cars parked on your driveway and rules about how frequently your lawn has to be mowed.

One of the things that should be researched when moving into a neighborhood is the restrictive covenants.

Location

While being further away from downtown areas has benefits, it is less convenient when you want to visit restaurants, stores, and entertainment venues. While you might not mind driving the extra distance initially, you may feel too far from places you regularly visit.

Isolation

While you could thrive in a community like this, some people find them too isolated. Since they are frequently in outlying areas and away from places of interest, they can feel too relaxed and remote for some. You might only sometimes like seeing the same people in your neighborhood, and a more vibrant and changing community might be more suitable.

The bottom line

Living in a subdivision offers many benefits but isn’t for everyone. It could be a good fit if you are looking for a stable, safe, and well-looked-after community.

You’ll want to consider what the subdivision offers and the things it doesn’t. Will you be happy sticking to the HOA restrictions, and is it close enough to the places you regularly visit? But if these issues aren’t much of a concern, a subdivision can be a great place to live.

Bill Gassett is a nationally recognized real estate leader who has been helping people buy and sell MetroWest Massachusetts real estate for the past 35 years.