PropTech companies BoxBrownie.com and Chime have announced a new partnership. Starting July 17, 2023, BoxBrownie.com customers in North America gain exclusive access to a 10% discount on the Chime monthly platform fee. Chime customers joining BoxBrownie.com will receive a complimentary package of professional photo enhancements and access to the free AI Copywriting service for captivating property descriptions and maximizing success in real estate.

BoxBrownie.com CEO and Co-founder Mel Myers said the partnership is an exciting new venture for the two proptech companies, focused on maximizing results for customers.

“This partnership is geared to be a synergy of forward-thinking; this is because of our shared vision that prioritizes innovation and delivering streamlined solutions to the real estate industry,” Myers said. “Both BoxBrownie.com and Chime equip real estate professionals with the most advanced tools in the industry so they can stand out in a competitive market and drive conversions. We are both trailblazers – together, we have the potential to drive change in the future real estate landscape and deliver unparalleled results to our customers.”

Chime Vice President of Industry Development Stuart Sim shared his enthusiasm for the collaboration.

“We are thrilled to welcome BoxBrownie.com to the Chime Marketplace, extending our value to the real estate community and arming hard-working agents with the strategic tools needed to effectively identify, nurture and convert leads for increased business,” Sim said.

“Working with like-minded partners, we remain razor-focused on offering innovative technology to help alleviate the mounting challenges facing agents today and empowering them to focus on what they do best – deliver superior client service.”

For more information, visit https://www.boxbrownie.com/.