A record 12 Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada and Arizona Properties agents have been named to The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP®️) Top 250. For 12 years running, NAHREP’s Top 250 has honored high-achieving Latino real estate agents and teams throughout the U.S.

Among the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties agents recognized are:

Top 100 Latino Real Estate Agents—Southwest Region

No. 41 – Alexandra Araujo with 29 transactions

No. 62 – Pedro Rachet with 23 transactions

No. 69 – Maria Martin with 21 transactions

No. 93 – Cristine Lefkowitz with 16 transactions

No. 99 – Angel Martinez with 16 transactions

Top 100 Latino Real Estate Agents—Individual Income

No. 36 – Cristine Lefkowitz with $37,780,000.00

Among the Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Arizona Properties agents recognized are:

Top 250 Latino Real Estate Agents—Teams

No. 178 – Debra Lopez with 45 transactions

Top 100 Latino Real Estate Agents—Southwest Region

No. 12 – Debra Lopez with 45 transactions

No. 42 – Michele Klein with 28 transactions

Top 100 Latino Real Estate Agents—Teams

No. 17 – Rebecca Hidalgo Rains with 208 transactions

Top 100 Latino Real Estate Agents—Teams Volume

No. 23 – Rebecca Hidalgo Rains with 208 transactions

Top 50 Buyer-Side Transactions—Teams

No. 30 – Rebecca Hidalgo Rains with 89 buyer-side transactions

“This honor exemplifies our agent’s dedication to being an integral part of NAHREP’s mission, fostering sustainable Hispanic homeownership,” said Troy Reierson, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada, Arizona and California Properties. “Each agent has worked tirelessly to create a positive and tangible impact within their community and their success is evident.”

