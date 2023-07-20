“We can put sufficient consumer protections and safeguards on this industry so that something like the failure of FTX would likely not happen in the United States.”

This was CEO & Leadership Exchange speaker Senator Cynthia Lummis’ (R-WY) comments following last week’s introduction of a new bipartisan crypto-regulation bill she co-authored with Sen. Kristen Gillibrand (D-NY). Known as the Lummis-Gillibrand Responsible Financial Innovation Act, the bill is an updated version of legislation the pair put forth months before the collapse of FTX last fall. According to an NBC news report, the senators have dubbed it “the most comprehensive” bill to address the digital currency space. Forbes says it “appears to represent the most…thorough framework for U.S. digital asset policy and regulation yet.”

Lummis will touch upon the bill during her presentation at RISMedia’s 35th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange, “Understanding the Current Housing Policy Landscape,” where she will provide an insider’s look at the policies and regulations that stand to have the most significant impact on the residential real estate market. Taking place on September 6—day two of the three-day event—the presentation will be moderated by JBGoodwin REALTORSⓇ Founder & CEO, J.B. Goodwin.

Lummis was sworn into the United States Senate on January 3, 2021, becoming the first woman to serve as United States Senator from Wyoming. She has spent her career fighting for Wyoming families, communities, businesses and values. First elected to the U.S. House in 2008, Lummis earned a reputation as a no-nonsense conservative and principled policymaker. She was a founding member of the House Freedom Caucus, and fought throughout her tenure in Congress to rein in spending and reduce the federal deficit, working with the bipartisan Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget and ultimately co-sponsoring several bipartisan budget proposals.

During her presentation, Lummis will provide attendees with an insider’s look at the regulations and policies that stand to affect the residential real estate market path forward. RISMedia’s 2023 CEO & Leadership Exchange, taking place September 5 – 7, will be held at the historic Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C. The 35th annual event will gather the industry’s top minds to discuss the most critical trends and issues impacting the year so far, and outline strategies for success in the fourth quarter and into 2024. More than 100 brokerage executives and industry experts featured in over 25 panel discussions and presentations will help you make sense of what’s transpired so far in 2023, and share tangible advice for defining your own destiny moving forward.

For the complete agenda and speaker lineup, please visit our event page.

