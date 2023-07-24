Writing a real estate blog is a great way for real estate professionals to both build their brand and engage with local audiences. With blogging becoming increasingly accessible due to online platforms like WordPress, Wix and Tumblr, anyone has the ability to build one online. That being said, writing high-quality posts for real estate blogs that are both informative and valuable is easier said than done.

Not sure how to get started? We’ve taken the liberty of gathering five tips to help you get started writing the best real estate blog possible.

Research keywords applicable to your niche and location

If you’re putting hard work into real estate blog posts, you want people to actually read them. Google indexes pages based on their authority, which is determined by a number of factors such as how many other pages are linking to you and how many keywords relevant to the search term appear in the text of your blog. Below is an example of how to find the best keywords for your niche and location for free, and then how to properly integrate them for optimal results. You can get a lot more advanced with this but here’s a very basic strategy to get you started.

Make a list of topics that your specific audience might search on the internet. For real estate blogging, this list could include the theme of any article you’ve written, from tips for success within real estate to specifics of buying or selling a home in your area.

Once you have that list, start typing them into a search engine like Google or YouTube and check for the suggested phrases that pop up automatically. These phrases are commonly searched and are therefore good keywords to include in your blog post.

Include them as much as possible in your post—specifically in the first 150 words, as Google tends to reward posts with keywords at the beginning. The title is also an important opportunity to optimize your post, so include your keywords there as well. However, if you go overboard and incorporate keywords just for the sake of it (a.ka. “keyword stuffing”), Google may penalize your page.

Once you have this beginner’s step down, you might want to consider doing some heavier keyword research with a special platform or service.

Write a blog post optimized for SEO

Before we dive into this tip, you might be wondering what “SEO” stands for. Short for “Search Engine Optimization,” SEO is basically a measurement system for the relevancy of different articles online. The internet is pretty saturated with real estate articles, so optimizing your post with SEO in mind can make yours rise to the top of the Google search results. Here are some tips for getting your real estate blog ideas in front of the right eyes:

– Consider the intent of your readers—write something that’s going to be relevant to them and make them want to keep reading.

– Make sure your tips are actually helpful.

– Include appropriate linking. You’ll want to link to other authoritative sites that are writing about similar content.

– Stay up to date on the best length for articles, which is currently at or above 1,000 words.

You can stay up to date on the best length for SEO optimization by searching the phrase, “best word count for SEO optimization” and browsing recent posts. This is just a beginner’s overview of SEO best practices, but if you’re interested in these topics you can get much more in depth.

Keep the tone casual

People generally like posts that feel like friendly advice rather than reading a manual, so keep that in mind when finding your writing tone. It’s ok to include a little bit of humor in your writing and your audience will likely appreciate a blog with a warm touch.

The most important thing to remember is that you want to keep people on your page and engaged with your content. Write in a way that your audience will understand. Make them want to keep coming back because you’re so clear and helpful.

Share your blog post through your newsletter and social

Once you have your blog post written, a great way to maximize the impact is to share it across your other platforms for communication online. This includes a weekly e-newsletter and social media channels. Starting a blog and building a community online is important and connecting to the different platforms only strengthens that community.

Use visuals when sharing your blog posts

When sharing that you’ve posted a new blog on social media, it’s typically a good idea to avoid text-heavy posts. For example, let’s say that you have a real estate investing blog. Post a visually appealing picture of the post’s subject and link to the full article. Try to avoid social posts that involve taking a screenshot of your real estate articles, as text doesn’t usually transfer well onto platforms like Instagram.

Real estate blog ideas

There is no right or wrong way to start a real estate blog, but the more specific you are with your intended audience, the better. Are you writing real estate articles for other real estate professionals? Are you creating a real estate investing blog for potential clients? Whether your blog will focus on local tips for your surrounding real estate market or offer insight into the specifics of staging a house, targeting the right audience to position your blog is key.

Not sure what your blog will be about?

Read some ideas below for inspiration:

Luxury real estate blog

How to flip a house blog

Shabby chic blog

Home staging blog

Regional real estate blog

Real estate agent blog

Lifestyle blog for target demographic

Interior design blog

Tech in real estate blog

International real estate blog

Destination property blog

Family-oriented real estate blog

Advice blog for aspiring real estate agents

Suburban home blog

Specialty real estate blog for a niche audience

Should you make a real estate investing blog?

Real estate investing blogs are one of the most popular niches within the larger industry, and it seems like many real estate professionals gravitate toward making investing their number one topic. When considering whether to focus your blog on investing, you might want to consider the following pros and cons.

Pros:

Potential for a large following if you execute the concept well

Attracts an educated, affluent audience

Will likely be met with opinionated responses, both positive and negative

Cons:

Can be difficult to compete with existing successful blogs

Narrow audience

Requires specific and thorough knowledge of the field for success

Popular real estate blogs

Looking for some inspiration? Check out the following blogs to get fired up about your own.

Coibri Real Estate: An educational forum covering a variety of topics from getting started in real estate to staging and social media tips for real estate agents

Geek Estate: A popular real estate blog within real estate marketing and tech

Real Estate Mommy: A parenting and real estate blog with a casual tone and advice for real estate agents with small children

Jade Mills Luxury Blog: “The latest real estate news and insights from Beverly Hill, Los Angeles and Beyond”

Just Ask Ben: Advice and industry insight from successful investor and real estate professional Ben Leybovich

BoomTown!: Education articles and tips for success within real estate

Tina Lapp is head of customer experience and instruction for Colibri Real Estate. With nearly 30 years of professional education experience in the real estate sector, Lapp empowers aspiring and seasoned professionals to thrive in their careers. Lapp was inducted into the RISMedia Newsmakers Hall of Fame in 2022.