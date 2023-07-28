REALTORS® don’t just help people fulfill their dreams of homeownership. They are active, engaged members of the community, making an immense, positive impact through volunteer work. In fact, REALTORS® volunteer at nearly three times the rate of the typical American. Sixty-seven percent report that they volunteer monthly in their communities. With deep connections, strong local relationships and skill at identifying needs and finding solutions, REALTORS® are in a unique position to serve neighbors and strengthen communities.

As part of the National Association of REALTORS®’ commitment to promoting healthy, vibrant communities, the Good Neighbor Programs support, inspire and recognize volunteering by REALTORS®, regardless of whether they’re just getting started in public service or making an extraordinary impact through volunteer work on the local, national or world stage.

REALTORS® are good neighbors

Most REALTORS® who volunteer aren’t seeking attention, but NAR believes that spotlighting their stories is a great way to demonstrate the compassion and generosity of our members and build pride in the profession.

That’s why we post at least three stories each week on NAR’s REALTORS® Are Good Neighbors (RAGN) Facebook and Instagram pages highlighting hundreds of heartwarming, uplifting and truly inspirational stories of members giving back—whether they’re running food drives, uplifting others in need or working to improve housing, education or health care. Every Friday, a RAGN post is featured on NAR’s main social channels for Feel Good Fridays, multiplying the exposure manyfold due to NAR’s extensive online reach.

RAGN posts have generated fast follower growth. Currently the Facebook page has more than 75,000 highly engaged followers, REALTORS® and members of the public who are liking, sharing and commenting on the content at a high rate. RAGN posts have reached 4.5 million viewers in the last two years and are consistently among those with the highest engagement across NAR channels.

Your brokerage can get in on the action by sharing stories and photos of your agents volunteering in the community. Increase the chances your story will be featured on the RAGN social media channels by posting regularly. Good news is good for business and sharing your agents’ stories showcases your brokerage as a dedicated local leader and your agents as trusted professionals committed to the community.

REALTOR® Volunteer Days



NAR encourages all members to step forward in their communities and volunteer during the week-long REALTOR® Volunteer Days every June. This year, over half of REALTOR® associations planned an event uniting members across the country in a collective effort to uplift people in need.

Good neighbor awards

Each year, NAR selects 10 Good Neighbor Award finalists, recognizing REALTOR® volunteers who’ve made exceptional contributions to the greater good. Five winners receive a $10,000 grant and national media exposure for their charity, including a feature in REALTOR® Magazine and five honorable mentions receive $2,500 grants.

Volunteering works

This grant and mentoring program matches REALTORS® interested in expanding their community service outreach with mentors who are GNA recipients and provides $1,000 as seed money for their charitable program.

Building community together

Visit nar.realtor/RGN to share your agents’ volunteer stories and learn more about REALTORS® Are Good Neighbors and REALTOR® Volunteer Days. Visit nar.realtor/GNA to learn more about or nominate a REALTOR® for the Good Neighbor Award and for more about Volunteering Works.

Share Your Stories

Celebrate the REALTORS® in your brokerage who are making a positive impact through volunteer work by sharing their stories at nar.realtor/RGN. Also follow @RealtorsAreGoodNeighbors on Facebook and Instagram and make sure to use #RealtorsAreGoodNeighbors when you post.