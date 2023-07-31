Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada Properties has announced it has appointed Kristen Makhathini as its new branch manager. In her new role, Makhatini will oversee a team of 200 real estate professionals, with a focus on helping each grow their individual businesses.

She is also responsible for recruiting local professionals while managing all branch operations and implementing new initiatives that support the firm’s portfolio of services offered to clients and agents, the company said.

“The opportunity to work with such a respected and reputable company was a compelling factor for me,” said Makhathini. “With a larger office that is double the size from that of my previous company, I am eager to expand my reach, connect with more agents and get to know a broader network of people. I look forward to contributing to the continued success and growth of the brokerage.”

During her 20 year career, Makhathini has held various roles including general manager, director of operations and branch broker. Her experience ranges across a variety of fields including real estate, live entertainment productions and banking industries.

“As I step into this new role, my overall goal is to establish personal connections with each agent, truly understanding their individual needs and offering unwavering support,” said Makhathini. “This opportunity aligns with my values and goals, and I hope the connection I bring will translate into greater success in both the work and personal lives of our agents.”

Makhathini plays an active role in the real estate industry, engaging in various positions with organizations including Las Vegas REALTORS®, Women’s Council of Realtors, National Association of Real Estate Brokers and Mystic Bay Homeowner’s Association. She is also a graduate of the Henderson Chamber of Commerce and the Las Vegas REALTORS® Leadership Programs.

“With a proven track record for delivering results, Kristen’s presence will bring a fresh perspective and collaborative spirit that enhances growth within the brokerage,” said Troy Reierson, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Nevada, Arizona and California Properties. “Her industry knowledge is sure to foster both internal and external development.”

For more information, visit https://www.bhhs.com/.