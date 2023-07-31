From left: Jenni Bonura, Sabine Steinbrecher and Rudy Lira Kusuma

When a company has great leadership, success is inevitable. But what does it really mean to be a great leader in this industry? From providing the top resources and support to agents and clients, to sharing and implementing new ideas and strategies to positively impact the entire industry, real estate leaders who go the extra mile for their colleagues, businesses and communities deserve recognition.

For the seventh year in a row, we are searching for Newsmakers from across the U.S. who are making headlines for their commitment and contributions to the real estate industry in 2023, as well as going the extra mile to positively impact their peers, colleagues, clients and the communities they serve.



RISMedia’s Real Estate Newsmakers fall into one of six categories: Achievers, Crusaders, Futurists, Influencers, Luminaries and Trailblazers. Each year, RISMedia celebrates the industry’s iconic leaders in the Real Estate Newsmakers Luminaries category.

In this category, we shine a light on the founders, presidents, CEOs and other executives who have dedicated their lives and careers to the betterment of their companies, employees, agents and the industry to reach new and greater levels of success.

Take a look at some of our Luminaries from the current class of Real Estate Newsmakers below!

Jenni Bonura

President & CEO | Harry Norman REALTORS®

In 2022, Jenni Bonura, president and CEO of Harry Norman, REALTORS®, was named one of Atlanta’s Most Powerful Leaders. She represented the brokerage at the Belgium Economic Mission, was named among ABC’s Who’s Who in Atlanta Real Estate, and was featured as a ‘Dynamic Women’ in Modern Luxury Atlanta’s September issue. Bonura also led the creation of the “People and Culture” Council to focus on diversity. As a lifelong learner, Bonura sets a standard to keep getting better and better in all these areas and to surround herself with professionals who keep her feeling inspired and rewarded.

Sabine Steinbrecher

CEO, Founder and Chief Hiveologist | Hiveologie

In 2022, Sabine Steinbrecher, CEO, founder and “chief hiveologist,” led Hiveologie’s recruitment of content experts, expansion of its course library, and launch of an Agent Accelerator subscription that provides monthly microtraining, as well as a system that helps associations automate their learning reporting process. Hiveologie also expanded its social mission to support 1.8 million honeybees and introduced the first-ever fully sustainable, self-funding closing gift option for REALTORS®. All profits will support Hiveologie’s Honeybee Sanctuary.

Rudy Lira Kusuma

CEO | Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty

Rudy Lira Kusuma, CEO of Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty, helped his team of agents complete more than $1 billion in transactions without following industry norms and standards related to prospecting and marketing in 2022. Your Home Sold Guaranteed Realty opened two new offices and was included in the INC 5000 Fastest Growing Companies in America and the 2022 list of Best Workplaces. In addition, the company donated over $100,000 to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles, World Harvest and other local causes.

