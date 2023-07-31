For the fourth consecutive year, Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. has been named to the Franchise Business Review “Culture100” list, which recognizes the top 100 franchise brands with the best cultures.

WREA was among over 360 franchise brands, representing over 36,000 franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review’s research on the best franchise cultures. Franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems. The brands that were selected received the highest overall ratings based on 17 unique areas that contribute to a strong company culture. Overall, Weichert’s highest-rated categories were in core values, franchisee community and leadership.

“We are honored to receive positive feedback from our franchisees and glad to know so many enjoy being part of the Weichert experience,” said Bill Scavone, president of Weichert Real Estate Affiliates, Inc. and Weichert, Realtors®. “We have always strived to build and maintain a family-like culture throughout our team and our network of franchisees. We are proud of the collaborative environment we’ve built that encourages support and idea-sharing for all our associated brokers, agents and team members.”



