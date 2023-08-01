@properties, owner of the Christie’s luxury brand, has announced the promotion of Branden Lopez, J.D. to general counsel; she joined as director of legal in November 2022. In her new role, Lopez will take on additional responsibilities across the company’s portfolio of businesses, while continuing to advise on industry-related legal matters, including corporate governance, compliance and affiliate expansion.

As general counsel, Lopez will handle legal issues relating to @properties’ fast-growing business, including oversight of U.S. and international affiliate agreements for @properties and Christie’s International Real Estate; compliance with local licensing laws; and compliance with General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) laws relating to marketing in Europe. Lopez will also manage outside counsel and oversee @properties’ intellectual property portfolio.

Lopez has more than 17 years of experience as a corporate attorney, including 15 in the real estate industry, and is currently a member of the Florida Bar Association, the D.C. Bar Association, the Commercial Real Estate Women Network (CREW), and the International Council of Shopping Centers (ICSC). She received her undergraduate degree from Florida State University and her J.D. from the Stetson University College of Law.



“We are incredibly pleased to announce Branden’s promotion. Since joining us last November, Branden has become a key member of the @properties and Christie’s International Real Estate leadership team, not only providing high-level legal guidance for our portfolio of companies, but also helping to craft and execute the overall strategic vision for our business,” said Mike Golden, co-founder and co-CEO of @properties.



