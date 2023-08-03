Century 21 Real Estate LLC. has expanded further in the New York City market, the company has announced.

Awaye Realty, a boutique luxury firm based in the Carroll Gardens neighborhood of Brooklyn, has joined the firm and will now operate as CENTURY 21 Awaye Realty.

The company is led by broker/owner Arlene Waye, who is known for her instrumental role in the development of numerous condominium, cooperative and rental projects across New York City before opening her own brokerage in 2003, the company said.

The firm specializes in residential and commercial sales, rentals and property management, serving clients in Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, Staten Island and the Bronx. Arlene is well-known for her expertise in 1031 exchanges.

Arlene is joined by her daughter, Danielle Waye, who serves as vice president of operations and development; she brings a background in architecture and interior design to the table.

“Having lived and worked in Brooklyn throughout my entire career, I have never witnessed such abundant opportunities in the real estate market,” said Arlene Waye. “To position our firm optimally and capitalize on these emerging prospects, we recognized the need for the support of a powerful global industry leader like the CENTURY 21® brand. By affiliating with the brand, we gain access to expanded referral networks, relocation business, and international connections that were previously unavailable to us as an independent firm.”

“Under Arlene’s leadership, the brokerage has flourished into a hugely successful and multi-faceted enterprise thanks to extensive experience as well as ambition, expertise and devotion to client satisfaction,” said Mike Miedler, president and CEO of Century 21 Real Estate LLC. “Her decision to go for gold and affiliate with the CENTURY 21® brand aligns with her relentless commitment to creating a winning environment for both her affiliated agents and her clients, and we are excited to support her and her team in their continuing success.”

