ERA Real Estate has expanded its brand in Indiana with the affiliation of ERA Crossroads, the company has announced. Founded in 2004, the Fort Wayne-based full-service brokerage is led by Mary Sherer and her daughter Mandy McVey.

“Not only has Mary built an impressive business over her three decades in the real estate industry, she has also shared her insights and expertise in leadership roles with her local association,” Alex Vidal, president of ERA Real Estate. “Mandy’s deep experience in education and management will complement Mary’s sales expertise and create new levels of operational efficiency for the firm for the benefit of the agents. As a family owned and led firm, Mary has cultivated a company that is an extension of her own family. We are so excited that Mary and Mandy have joined the ERA family and look forward to supporting their growth and future success.”

Sherer and McVey intend to recruit new agents by leveraging their brokerage’s new brand and ERA’s provided resources. Such resources include the MoxiWorks platform, TextERA lead generation tool, or Team ERA University The pair are also considering mergers & acquisitions as a strategy to “expand their service area.”

“Our affiliation with ERA Real Estate will serve as a growth engine for our current operations,” said Sherer. “The brand’s personal support, comprehensive infrastructure, wide array of business building tools and robust referral network will play a key role in bringing our business to the next level. Our strong local awareness and reputation will be further enhanced as part of a well-known global brand. We are also excited to expand our own technologically advanced marketing programs with the ERA vast marketing materials and programs so that we can continue to provide our clients with our “every day, everywhere until it’s sold” approach to successful home marketing.”

“When I joined as operations manager, I filled a role that my mother had not been able to focus on at the same time as her sales career,” said McVey. “As I leveraged my background in education, sales, marketing and management, we created a much stronger infrastructure that freed Mary up and to be even more accessible to her affiliated agents and support their development. The next step in building the company was to leverage the support of a strong brand.”

