Romulus has announced a leadership shake-up at Constellation1. Brant Morwald has been promoted to president, Constellation1, and Andrew Binkley to managing director, Constellation Real Estate Group, Enterprise.

Previously, Morwald was vice president, Data Services at Constellation1. In that role, he led the team responsible for the launch of Constellation1’s data aggregation and normalization system. In his new role as president, Morwald will be responsible for the continued growth and development of Constellation1.

Binkley was previously president, Constellation1. In his new role as managing director, he will devote additional attention to enterprise relationships and M&A, while continuing to support the Constellation1 and SmartData teams, the company said.

“Brant’s leadership will accelerate Constellation1’s customer-oriented approach to growth,” said Scott Smith, president & managing partner of Romulus. “Additionally, I am pleased that Andrew will be focusing more on enterprise relationships, as well as, mergers and acquisitions to help us grow Romulus.”

For more information, visit https://constellation1.com/.