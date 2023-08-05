As 2023 continues to serve up new challenges, real estate leaders must navigate an ever-changing landscape. Savvy brokerage operators, however, are confronting these challenges head-on, forging ahead despite evolving market conditions. They’ll be on hand to tell you how at RISMedia’s 2023 CEO & Leadership Exchange.

At RISMedia’s 35th Annual CEO & Leadership Exchange, the industry’s top minds will gather to discuss the most critical trends and issues impacting the year so far, detailing strategies for success in the fourth quarter and into 2024. More than 100 brokerage executives and industry experts featured in over 25 panel discussions and presentations will help you make sense of what’s transpired so far in 2023, and show you how to take charge and define your own destiny moving forward.

When: September 5 – 7, 2023

Where: Mayflower Hotel in Washington, D.C.

Here are 10 reasons why you should join RISMedia and your esteemed peers from across the country for the 2023 CEO & Leadership Exchange:

To build a sustainable business. These are unpredictable and challenging times for residential real estate. Experts at RISMedia’s CEO & Leadership Exchange will leave you with the latest road map for building a sustainable business that can weather market fluctuations and experience growth in even the toughest of markets. To discuss the most pressing topics. In today’s environment more than ever, knowledge is power. That’s why RISMedia has developed a comprehensive educational agenda taking place over the two-and-a-half day event. More than 25 presentations and panel discussions will address some of the most urgent issues facing real estate, such as: ( see the full agenda here ):

M&A Strategies and Opportunities in a Shifting Market Affiliated-Business Strategies: Understanding and Overcoming Regulatory Hurdles How AI is Changing Your Business…For Better or Worse Getting to Profitability: Smart Measures for Tough Times Under Siege: Is Real Estate as We Know It at Risk? Leadership That Makes a Difference: Nurturing Success in Challenging Times Shaking Up Your Business Model: How to Stay Current as the Industry Evolves Getting a Bigger Piece of the Pie in a Shrinking Market Evolving Team Structures: What Works What Doesn’t The Secrets to Gaining a Competitive Edge How Portals Are Changing the Real Estate Playing Field Restructuring Agent Services and Support: How to Listen to Your Agents and Learn Must-Know Marketing Strategies to Attract Agents The Top Trends in the Luxury Real Estate Market Revamping Your Approach to Agent Training: Creating an Offering That Yields Results



To gain a wealth of new ideas. Over the course of the event, you will gather an array of actionable ideas to take back to your team and incorporate into your business plan. The CEO & Leadership Exchange is specifically designed to leave attendees with real-world, tangible strategies…not just rhetoric. To gain wisdom from powerful keynote speakers. The CEO & Leadership Exchange will feature keynote presentations delivered by several special guest speakers, including:



An opening keynote address from Anywhere Brands President & CEO Sue Yannaccone An economic analysis from NAR’s Dr. Lawrence Yun A look at the housing policy landscape from Senator Cynthia Lummis An update on regulatory policy affecting affiliated business from RESPRO Executive Director Ken Trepeta A deep dive on how data is ruling the real estate market from CoStar CEO Andy Florance A primer on leadership strategies for guiding your company through “seasons of change” from HomeServices of America President & CEO Gino Blefari And insights on the lasting impact of pandemic times from Bright MLS Chief Economist Dr. Lisa Sturtevant







To learn from expert panelists. You will hear real-world experiences and hands-on strategies from residential real estate’s most successful operators. More than 100 C-level executives representing top brokerage firms, ‘disruptor’ models, leading agent teams, tech innovators, and powerful MLSs and associations are scheduled to speak at the CEO & Leadership Exchange, including:



Nick Bailey, RE/MAX, LLC Kendall Bonner, The Kendall Bonner Team at eXp Realty Bess Freedman, Brown Harris Stevens Bob Goldberg, National Association of REALTORS® Cindy Ariosa, Long & Foster Real Estate Helen Hanna Casey, Howard Hanna Real Estate Services Anthony Lamacchia, Lamacchia Realty Inc. Kymber Lovett-Menkiti, Keller Williams Capital Properties Martha Mosier, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices California Properties James Dwiggins, NextHome, Inc. Liz Nunan, Houlihan Lawrence Mike Pappas, The Keyes Company/Illustrated Properties Ennis Antoine, Compass Real Estate Todd Sumney, HomeSmart International Rebecca Thomson, Coldwell Banker Realty Jemila Winsey, ERA Legacy Living And many more !



To attend the pre-event VIP sessions. (All-Access or VIP Ticket holders only.) With our special all-access ticket, you will gain entrance to two pre-event educational tracks taking place on September 5th, prior to the opening session of the CEO & Leadership Exchange:

The MLS Issues track will address critical factors impacting the MLS environment, from the evolving role of data to how to support members in a shifting market. Featured session panelists include:

Art Carter, California Regional MLS (CRMLS) Anne Marie DeCatsye, Canopy Realtor® Association/Canopy MLS Brian Donnellan, Bright MLS Dan Forsman, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Georgia Properties Richard Haggerty, Hudson Gateway Association of Realtors, OneKey® MLS Dionna Hall, BeachesMLS Merri Jo Cowen, StellarMLS Jeremy Crawford, FMLS Richard Gibbens, Southwest MLS Dawn Pfaff, My State MLS Gene Millman, REcolorado Dan Troup, RE/MAX, LLC



The Brokerage M&A track will provide strategies and case studies for successfully growing your firm, led by George Slusser of WAV Group and Mark McLaughlin of McLaughlin Ventures. Featured session panelists include:



Christina Pappas, The Keyes Company Larry Rideout, Gibson Sotheby’s Intl. Realty Bess Freedman, Brown Harris Stevens Peter Luft, RE/MAX, LLC Hoby Hanna, Hanna Holdings, Inc.



Leaders in the MLS and M&A space will be presenting these special sessions, available to All Access or VIP Ticket holders only.

To network during our social gatherings. RISMedia continues its tradition of lively gatherings and unparalleled networking opportunities at the CEO & Leadership Exchange. During our VIP luncheon, Welcome Reception, Networking Breakfasts and more, you’ll have ample opportunity to connect and share with your colleagues from around the country. Additionally, the Mayflower Hotel offers many convenient spots for fostering more intimate business collaborations or just catching up with old friends.

To help induct the 2023 Newsmakers Hall of Fame . On Wednesday evening, September 6, RISMedia will host its annual Newsmakers Reception & Dinner, honoring RISMedia’s 2023 Real Estate Newsmakers and inducting out 2023 Newsmaker Hall of Fame. The star-studded gala event will take place onsite at the Mayflower Hotel, adding a night of tribute and celebration to your stay. The 2023 Newsmakers Hall of Fame Inductees include:



Mary Lee Blaylock, HomeServices of America Art Carter, California Regional MLS-CRMLS Bess Freedman, Brown Harris Stevens Hoddy Hanna, Howard Hanna Holdings Tim Milam, Coldwell Banker Sea Coast Realty Charles Oppler, Prominent Properties Sotheby’s International Realty William Raveis, William Raveis Real Estate Leslie Rouda Smith, Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate



To connect with a wide range of industry colleagues. You will be in the best possible company at the CEO & Leadership Exchange, attended by some of the most dynamic and inspiring leaders in residential real estate. Attendees hail from all regions of the country and represent a variety of business models, both independent and franchise firms, large companies and small, traditional and tech-centric, adding an important mix of viewpoints and experiences to the conversation.



To soak in our historic event venue. Just half a mile from the White House, the recently updated Mayflower Hotel boasts a prime Washington, D.C. location. A favorite among political power players, iconic athletes and Hollywood legends, the hotel’s storied guest list includes the likes of J. Edgar Hoover, Muhammed Ali, Amelia Earhart and John Wayne. All sessions and networking events will take place right at the Mayflower, allowing you to maximize your time during the event. Not to mention, we’ve secured an incredible rate for our guests!

