The National Association of REALTORS® has announced that its Chief Legal Officer and Chief Member Experience Officer, Katie Johnson, has been selected as a 2023 Fellow by the American Bar Foundation (ABF).

ABF is the independent, nonprofit arm of the American Bar Association dedicated to expanding knowledge and advancing justice through innovative, interdisciplinary and rigorous empirical research on law, legal processes and legal institutions, a release stated.

“I am honored to be selected as a Fellow of the American Bar Foundation,” said Johnson. “I am proud of ABF’s principles to a deeper understanding of the law that is vital to a more just, equitable world. I look forward to being a part of such an esteemed and impactful group of attorneys.”

ABF Fellows are a global honorary society of attorneys, judges, law faculty and legal scholars who have demonstrated outstanding dedication to the highest principles of the legal profession. This fellowship is considered a distinct honor as less than 1% of practicing attorneys are invited.

Johnson joined NAR as a staff attorney in 2007 and within seven years, she was promoted to General Counsel and first Chief Member Experience Officer overseeing legal compliance and professional programming for NAR’s members across the real estate industry, NAR noted.

“We are so proud of Katie not only for her tremendous contribution to NAR but also to the greater legal community,” said NAR Chief Executive Officer Bob Goldberg. “Katie’s recognition is well deserved and highlights what we at NAR already know about the type of exceptional legal professional and leader she is.”

Johnson received her undergraduate degree from the University of Cincinnati, Master of Law from the University of Illinois Chicago School of Law and Juris Doctorate from Cardozo School of Law.

As a pillar in both the legal and real estate communities, Johnson is known for her commitment to the practice of law, fierce advocate for social justice and as a trusted resource for NAR’s 1.5 million members, NAR stated.

