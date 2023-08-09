Mortgage applications decreased for the third-straight week, down another 3.1% from last week’s 3.0% dip, according to the latest Weekly Mortgage Applications Survey from the Mortgage Bankers Association’s (MBA) for the week ending August 4, 2023.

This week’s numbers:



The Market Composite Index, a measure of mortgage loan application volume, decreased 3.1% on a seasonally adjusted basis from one week earlier.

On an unadjusted basis, the Index decreased 4% compared with the previous week.

The Refinance Index decreased 4% from the previous week and was 37% lower than the same week one year ago.

The seasonally adjusted Purchase Index decreased 3% from one week earlier.

The unadjusted Purchase Index decreased 3% compared with the previous week and was 27% lower than the same week one year ago.

The refinance share of mortgage activity decreased to 28.7% of total applications from 28.9% the previous week.

The adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) share of activity increased to 6.9% of total applications.

The FHA share of total applications increased to 13.6% from 13.3% the week prior.

The VA share of total applications increased to 11.8% from 11.6% the week prior.

The USDA share of total applications decreased to 0.4% from 0.7% the week prior.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($726,200 or less) increased to 7.09% from 6.93%, with points increasing to 0.70 from 0.68 (including the origination fee) for 80% loan-to-value ratio (LTV) loans. The effective rate increased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with jumbo loan balances (greater than $726,200) increased to 7.04% from 6.89%, with points increasing to 0.66 from 0.58 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate increased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages backed by the FHA increased to 7.02% from 6.85%, with points increasing to 1.14 from 1.05 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate increased from last week.

The average contract interest rate for 15-year fixed-rate mortgages increased to 6.51% from 6.39%, with points increasing to 0.92 from 0.78 (including the origination fee) for 80% LTV loans. The effective rate increased from last week.