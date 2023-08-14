Transitioning from one industry to another can be challenging, but James Webb made going from advertising to real estate sales look easy.

Webb, a Real Estate Rookie of the Year finalist in 2022, sat for an interview with RISMedia during the National Association of REALTORS® conference and expo late last year in Orlando, Florida. He discussed, among other things, why he chose to change careers and how within a very short time he knew he’d made the right decision.

Interview highlights:

0:16 – Webb talks about his advertising background and how he transitioned to real estate sales with Allen Tate REALTORSⓡ

1:21 – How Colibri helped him learn about the industry and why Charlotte is a great market to work in

2:37 – Why he decided to move from advertising to real estate

3:45 – Things he learned from his father, who is also a REALTORⓡ

5:10 – How Allen Tate REALTORSⓡ has helped him succeed in the field

6:15 – Which tech tools have had the most impact for him

7:30 – What the Charlotte market is like

9:30 – What the future holds

About James Webb:

James Webb believes that his creativity, vision and practical negotiating skills give clients an edge in a competitive market. He believes strongly in civility, integrity and the courteous treatment of everyone both at home and at work.

A North Carolina native who loves everything from the mountains to the coast, outside of work Webb loves to hike, travel and experience Charlotte’s rich food and culture scene. Prior to becoming a full-time REALTORⓡ he worked in marketing, national politics and in Yosemite National Park.